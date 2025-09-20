How to watch Inter Miami vs DC United match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs DC United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Miami vs DC United WHAT MLS 2025 season WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, September 20, 2025 WHERE MLS Season Pass STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Inter Miami got back on track with a statement 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders in League Cup action, ending a rough stretch of consecutive losses and boosting their playoff push. Now, Lionel Messi and company prepare for a test against DC United.

The United may be stuck near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings but have quietly strung together a four-match unbeaten run, showing they’re no easy out. Don’t miss this showdown as Miami looks to build momentum and DC fights to keep their streak alive.

Details on how to watch MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs DC United and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.

MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.

