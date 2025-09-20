Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 945 career goals with brace for Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr are off to a perfect start in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season. On Saturday, they secured their third consecutive win — a dominant 5–1 victory over Al Riyadh. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals.

Jorge Jesus’ team had already secured wins over Al Taawoun and Al Kholood in the opening rounds of the league, and last Wednesday, they made their debut in the AFC Champions League Two with a 5–0 thrashing of Istiklol. That momentum helped them clearly assert their dominance over their opponents in Saturday’s match.

Al Nassr needed just six minutes to open the scoring: Kingsley Coman sent in a low cross, and Joao Felix appeared inside the box to make it 1–0. The French winger played a key role again just minutes later, capitalizing on a defensive mistake to take the ball, drive into the box, and finish with precision to double the lead.

The early advantage and overwhelming superiority of one team over the other set the stage for Cristiano Ronaldo to make his mark. That moment came in the 33rd minute, when Joao Felix delivered a beautiful assist to the 40-year-old forward, who entered the box and scored with a delicate right-footed touch.

Ronaldo scores a brace

Al Nassr went into halftime with a 3–0 lead, but they didn’t take their foot off the gas. In the second half, they maintained the same relentless pace. In fact, it took just four minutes for Joao Felix to score the fourth goal — his second of the night.

After a surprise goal from Al Riyadh by Mamadou Sylla in the 51st minute, Jorge Jesus’ team regained control of the ball, and that allowed Ronaldo to score a brace. With just 14 minutes left before the final whistle, Felix played a pass to Coman inside the box. The French winger made a strong effort to reach it and set up Ronaldo, who simply had to tap it in to make it 5–1.

Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on 1,000 goals

Saturday’s goals against Al Riyadh brought Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally to three in the current Saudi Pro League campaign. In the 2025–26 season, he has now scored seven in total — including the goal he netted against Al Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final with Al Nassr and the three he scored for Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers in September.

Throughout 2025, CR7 has recorded 29 goals — an impressive number for a player who turned 40 in February. If he keeps this pace, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Ronaldo will reach his goal of becoming the first player in soccer history to score 1,000 goals. With 945 now to his name, he’s just 55 away from that historic milestone.

What’s next for Al Nassr?

After Saturday’s comfortable win over Al Riyadh, Al Nassr have solidified their position at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings. They’ve won all three of their matches so far, putting them at the top of the table with 9 points — tied with Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad.

And it’s precisely Al Ittihad who will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s next opponents in the Saudi Pro League, in what promises to be an electrifying clash next Friday. But before that, Al Nassr will make their debut in the King Cup of Champions against Jeddah on Tuesday.

