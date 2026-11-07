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Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Projected lineups for the 2026 MLS season match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Lionel Messi
© AlamyLionel Messi
Lionel Messi is listed in the projected Inter Miami lineup for this one, giving the home side their most dangerous attacking option against a Charlotte FC side that has been scoring freely of late.
Inter Miami arrive off a 2-1 win over New England on November 2, but that followed a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on October 28 and a 0-2 loss to the Red Bulls on October 24. The mixed run leaves Kily González searching for consistency rather than just a result. A win here would settle some of that uncertainty and keep Inter Miami’s season on an upward track.
Charlotte FC come in with real momentum, having beaten Orlando City 4-0 on October 31 and CF Montreal by the same scoreline on October 28. Those two blowout wins followed a 2-3 loss to the Timbers on October 25, so Dean Smith’s team has responded well since that setback. A strong showing in Miami would confirm Charlotte FC as one of the league’s form teams heading into the final stretch.
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Inter Miami projected lineup

Kily González sets Inter Miami up in a 4-3-3 with Dayne St. Clair behind a back four of Gonzalo Luján, Casemiro, Micael and Sergio Reguilón. Casemiro’s presence alongside Rodrigo De Paul and Yannick Bright gives the midfield experience and control, with Matías Galarza offering another option in the middle. Up front, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez lead the line with Riquelme Fillipi, and there are no listed absences to complicate González’s selection.
Inter Miami projected starting XI (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair, Gonzalo Luján, Casemiro, Micael, Sergio Reguilón, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Matías Galarza, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Riquelme Fillipi. Coach: Kily González.

Charlotte FC projected lineup

Dean Smith also goes with a 4-3-3, with Kristijan Kahlina in goal behind Nathan Byrne, Morrison Agyemang, Henry Kessler and Harry Toffolo. Djibril Diani, Ashley Westwood and Pep Biel form a balanced midfield trio that can both build play and support the front three. Liel Abada, Idan Toklomati and Rodolfo Aloko give Charlotte FC pace and movement in attack, and with no absences listed, Smith can field his preferred group.
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Charlotte FC projected starting XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina, Nathan Byrne, Morrison Agyemang, Henry Kessler, Harry Toffolo, Djibril Diani, Ashley Westwood, Pep Biel, Liel Abada, Idan Toklomati, Rodolfo Aloko. Coach: Dean Smith.
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