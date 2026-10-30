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How to watch Porto vs Estoril match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Primeira Liga

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Porto vs Estoril
© AlamyPorto vs Estoril
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Porto vs Estoril on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Porto vs Estoril
WHAT Primeira Liga
WHEN 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026
WHERE Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Porto host Estoril on Saturday, October 31 off the back of three straight results that show real control of games. They beat Académico 1-0 on October 28, followed a 1-0 win over Gil Vicente on October 24, and before that lost 0-1 to PSV on October 20. The PSV defeat aside, Porto have kept things tight at both ends, winning low-scoring matches rather than needing big margins. That kind of form gives them a clear edge going into this one at home.
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Estoril arrive in worse shape, winless in their last three outings. They lost 1-3 to Moreirense on October 25, drew 1-1 with Salgueiros on October 18, and lost 1-2 to Académico on October 10. The pattern shows a team conceding regularly and struggling to find consistency, with just one point from those three games. This trip to Porto will test whether they can turn that around against a side playing with more control.
Porto have dominated this fixture, winning 21 of the 30 meetings on record against Estoril’s 4, with 5 draws. In their last 10 meetings, Porto have won eight, including a 3-1 away win on April 12 and a 1-0 home win on November 30, 2025. Estoril’s only win across that stretch came 0-1 at Porto on November 3, 2023, while their other results have mostly gone in Porto’s favor, including a 4-0 home win for Porto on November 3, 2024.

Porto vs Estoril: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Estoril vs. Porto 1-3 April 12, 2026 Primeira Liga
Porto vs. Estoril 1-0 November 30, 2025 Primeira Liga
Estoril vs. Porto 1-2 March 30, 2025 Primeira Liga
Porto vs. Estoril 4-0 November 3, 2024 Primeira Liga
Estoril vs. Porto 1-0 March 30, 2024 Primeira Liga
Estoril vs. Porto 0-4 January 9, 2024 Taça de Portugal
Estoril vs. Porto 3-1 December 6, 2023 Taça da Liga
Porto vs. Estoril 0-1 November 3, 2023 Primeira Liga
Porto vs. Estoril 3-2 March 10, 2023 Primeira Liga
Estoril vs. Porto 1-1 September 17, 2022 Primeira Liga
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2026-27 Primeira Liga standings before Matchday 10

# Team P GD Pts
1 Porto 9 +17 27
2 Benfica 9 +18 22
3 Sporting 9 +10 18
4 Santa Clara Azores 9 +7 18
5 Arouca 9 +5 17
6 Viseu 9 +2 17
7 Gil Vicente 9 +1 14
8 Alverca 9 +0 11
9 Braga 9 -2 11
10 Moreirense 9 -5 11
11 Famalicao 9 +3 10
12 Estrela Amadora 9 -3 10
13 Guimaraes 9 +0 8
14 Madeira 9 -10 8
15 CD Nacional 9 -8 7
16 Casa Pia 9 -12 7
17 Rio Ave 9 -13 7
18 Estoril 9 -10 2

All upcoming 2026-27 Primeira Liga games

Game Day Time (ET)
Casa Pia vs. Sporting Friday, October 30, 2026 4:15 PM
Moreirense vs. Estrela Amadora Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:30 AM
Porto vs. Estoril Saturday, October 31, 2026 4:30 PM
Arouca vs. CD Nacional Sunday, November 1, 2026 10:30 AM
Madeira vs. Santa Clara Azores Sunday, November 1, 2026 1:00 PM
Viseu vs. Rio Ave Sunday, November 1, 2026 1:00 PM
Braga vs. Famalicao Sunday, November 1, 2026 3:30 PM

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Porto vs Estoril and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary

  • Porto will face Estoril on Saturday, October 31, for the 2026-27 Primeira Liga.
  • Fubo, beIN SPORTS will carry the Porto vs Estoril game in the United States.
  • Porto lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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