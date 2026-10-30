How to watch Porto vs Estoril match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Primeira Liga

|WHO
|Porto vs Estoril
|WHAT
|Primeira Liga
|WHEN
|4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Porto vs Estoril: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Estoril vs. Porto
|1-3
|April 12, 2026
|Primeira Liga
|Porto vs. Estoril
|1-0
|November 30, 2025
|Primeira Liga
|Estoril vs. Porto
|1-2
|March 30, 2025
|Primeira Liga
|Porto vs. Estoril
|4-0
|November 3, 2024
|Primeira Liga
|Estoril vs. Porto
|1-0
|March 30, 2024
|Primeira Liga
|Estoril vs. Porto
|0-4
|January 9, 2024
|Taça de Portugal
|Estoril vs. Porto
|3-1
|December 6, 2023
|Taça da Liga
|Porto vs. Estoril
|0-1
|November 3, 2023
|Primeira Liga
|Porto vs. Estoril
|3-2
|March 10, 2023
|Primeira Liga
|Estoril vs. Porto
|1-1
|September 17, 2022
|Primeira Liga
2026-27 Primeira Liga standings before Matchday 10
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Porto
|9
|+17
|27
|2
|Benfica
|9
|+18
|22
|3
|Sporting
|9
|+10
|18
|4
|Santa Clara Azores
|9
|+7
|18
|5
|Arouca
|9
|+5
|17
|6
|Viseu
|9
|+2
|17
|7
|Gil Vicente
|9
|+1
|14
|8
|Alverca
|9
|+0
|11
|9
|Braga
|9
|-2
|11
|10
|Moreirense
|9
|-5
|11
|11
|Famalicao
|9
|+3
|10
|12
|Estrela Amadora
|9
|-3
|10
|13
|Guimaraes
|9
|+0
|8
|14
|Madeira
|9
|-10
|8
|15
|CD Nacional
|9
|-8
|7
|16
|Casa Pia
|9
|-12
|7
|17
|Rio Ave
|9
|-13
|7
|18
|Estoril
|9
|-10
|2
All upcoming 2026-27 Primeira Liga games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Casa Pia vs. Sporting
|Friday, October 30, 2026
|4:15 PM
|Moreirense vs. Estrela Amadora
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:30 AM
|Porto vs. Estoril
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|4:30 PM
|Arouca vs. CD Nacional
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|10:30 AM
|Madeira vs. Santa Clara Azores
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|1:00 PM
|Viseu vs. Rio Ave
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|1:00 PM
|Braga vs. Famalicao
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|3:30 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Porto vs Estoril and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Porto will face Estoril on Saturday, October 31, for the 2026-27 Primeira Liga.
- Fubo, beIN SPORTS will carry the Porto vs Estoril game in the United States.
- Porto lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.