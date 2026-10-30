How to watch Porto vs Estoril match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Primeira Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Porto vs Estoril on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Porto vs Estoril WHAT Primeira Liga WHEN 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026 WHERE Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Porto host Estoril on Saturday, October 31 off the back of three straight results that show real control of games. They beat Académico 1-0 on October 28, followed a 1-0 win over Gil Vicente on October 24, and before that lost 0-1 to PSV on October 20. The PSV defeat aside, Porto have kept things tight at both ends, winning low-scoring matches rather than needing big margins. That kind of form gives them a clear edge going into this one at home.

Estoril arrive in worse shape, winless in their last three outings. They lost 1-3 to Moreirense on October 25, drew 1-1 with Salgueiros on October 18, and lost 1-2 to Académico on October 10. The pattern shows a team conceding regularly and struggling to find consistency, with just one point from those three games. This trip to Porto will test whether they can turn that around against a side playing with more control.

Porto have dominated this fixture, winning 21 of the 30 meetings on record against Estoril’s 4, with 5 draws. In their last 10 meetings, Porto have won eight, including a 3-1 away win on April 12 and a 1-0 home win on November 30, 2025. Estoril’s only win across that stretch came 0-1 at Porto on November 3, 2023, while their other results have mostly gone in Porto’s favor, including a 4-0 home win for Porto on November 3, 2024.

Porto vs Estoril: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Estoril vs. Porto 1-3 April 12, 2026 Primeira Liga Porto vs. Estoril 1-0 November 30, 2025 Primeira Liga Estoril vs. Porto 1-2 March 30, 2025 Primeira Liga Porto vs. Estoril 4-0 November 3, 2024 Primeira Liga Estoril vs. Porto 1-0 March 30, 2024 Primeira Liga Estoril vs. Porto 0-4 January 9, 2024 Taça de Portugal Estoril vs. Porto 3-1 December 6, 2023 Taça da Liga Porto vs. Estoril 0-1 November 3, 2023 Primeira Liga Porto vs. Estoril 3-2 March 10, 2023 Primeira Liga Estoril vs. Porto 1-1 September 17, 2022 Primeira Liga

Advertisement

Advertisement

2026-27 Primeira Liga standings before Matchday 10

# Team P GD Pts 1 Porto 9 +17 27 2 Benfica 9 +18 22 3 Sporting 9 +10 18 4 Santa Clara Azores 9 +7 18 5 Arouca 9 +5 17 6 Viseu 9 +2 17 7 Gil Vicente 9 +1 14 8 Alverca 9 +0 11 9 Braga 9 -2 11 10 Moreirense 9 -5 11 11 Famalicao 9 +3 10 12 Estrela Amadora 9 -3 10 13 Guimaraes 9 +0 8 14 Madeira 9 -10 8 15 CD Nacional 9 -8 7 16 Casa Pia 9 -12 7 17 Rio Ave 9 -13 7 18 Estoril 9 -10 2

All upcoming 2026-27 Primeira Liga games

Game Day Time (ET) Casa Pia vs. Sporting Friday, October 30, 2026 4:15 PM Moreirense vs. Estrela Amadora Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:30 AM Porto vs. Estoril Saturday, October 31, 2026 4:30 PM Arouca vs. CD Nacional Sunday, November 1, 2026 10:30 AM Madeira vs. Santa Clara Azores Sunday, November 1, 2026 1:00 PM Viseu vs. Rio Ave Sunday, November 1, 2026 1:00 PM Braga vs. Famalicao Sunday, November 1, 2026 3:30 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Porto vs Estoril and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Summary