How to watch Porto vs PSV match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Porto vs PSV on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Porto vs PSV WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 20, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Porto come into this match off a loss against Betis (2-3). Before that, they beat Marítimo 2-1. They have won 2 of their last 3 and will aim to build on that in this one.

In their most recent outing, PSV lost to ADO 1-2. That followed a loss against Leipzig (0-1). They have won 1 of their last 3 and will aim to build on that in this one.

Porto vs PSV record

Porto and PSV have met 3 times: 1 wins for Porto, 1 for PSV and 1 draws.

Match Score Date Competition PSV vs. Porto 3-0 July 21, 2016 Club Friendlies PSV vs. Porto 0-1 April 7, 1993 UEFA Champions League Porto vs. PSV 2-2 November 25, 1992 UEFA Champions League

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 2 +7 6 2 Aston Villa 2 +7 6 3 Barcelona 2 +7 6 4 Stuttgart 2 +5 6 5 Liverpool 2 +4 6 6 Sporting 2 +4 6 7 Arsenal 2 +4 6 8 Real Betis 2 +2 6 9 Real Madrid 2 +2 6 10 Bayern Munich 2 +5 4 11 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 +2 4 12 Como 1907 2 +2 3 13 Manchester United 2 +2 3 14 Villarreal 2 +1 3 15 Atletico Madrid 2 +1 3 16 Club Brugge 2 +0 3 17 Manchester City 2 +0 3 18 Dortmund 2 +0 3 19 Lens 2 -1 3 20 AEK Athens 2 -1 3 21 RB Leipzig 2 -2 3 22 Sabah FK 2 -2 3 23 Feyenoord 2 -3 3 24 Bodo Glimt 2 -4 3 25 Roma 2 -1 1 26 PSV 2 -1 1 27 Viking 2 -2 1 28 Fenerbahce 2 -6 1 29 Inter Milan 2 -2 0 30 Porto 2 -3 0 31 Slavia Praha 2 -3 0 32 Napoli 2 -3 0 33 LASK 2 -4 0 34 Lille 2 -4 0 35 Galatasaray 2 -5 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 2 -8 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Sabah FK vs. Dortmund Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM Fenerbahce vs. Slavia Praha Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM Stuttgart vs. Atletico Madrid Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Napoli vs. Bodo Glimt Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM PSG vs. Barcelona Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. AEK Athens Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Liverpool vs. Villarreal Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. PSV Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Lille vs. Galatasaray Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Como 1907 vs. Manchester United Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Real Betis vs. Feyenoord Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Sporting vs. LASK Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Club Brugge vs. Lens Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Viking Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Porto vs PSV and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Porto will face PSV on Tuesday, October 20, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Fubo, CBS Sports Network will carry the Porto vs PSV game in the United States.

The head-to-head record is level at 1 win apiece with 1 draw in 3 meetings.

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