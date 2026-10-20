How to watch Porto vs PSV match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

|WHO
|Porto vs PSV
|WHAT
|Champions League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Porto vs PSV record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|PSV vs. Porto
|3-0
|July 21, 2016
|Club Friendlies
|PSV vs. Porto
|0-1
|April 7, 1993
|UEFA Champions League
|Porto vs. PSV
|2-2
|November 25, 1992
|UEFA Champions League
2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|2
|+7
|6
|2
|Aston Villa
|2
|+7
|6
|3
|Barcelona
|2
|+7
|6
|4
|Stuttgart
|2
|+5
|6
|5
|Liverpool
|2
|+4
|6
|6
|Sporting
|2
|+4
|6
|7
|Arsenal
|2
|+4
|6
|8
|Real Betis
|2
|+2
|6
|9
|Real Madrid
|2
|+2
|6
|10
|Bayern Munich
|2
|+5
|4
|11
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2
|+2
|4
|12
|Como 1907
|2
|+2
|3
|13
|Manchester United
|2
|+2
|3
|14
|Villarreal
|2
|+1
|3
|15
|Atletico Madrid
|2
|+1
|3
|16
|Club Brugge
|2
|+0
|3
|17
|Manchester City
|2
|+0
|3
|18
|Dortmund
|2
|+0
|3
|19
|Lens
|2
|-1
|3
|20
|AEK Athens
|2
|-1
|3
|21
|RB Leipzig
|2
|-2
|3
|22
|Sabah FK
|2
|-2
|3
|23
|Feyenoord
|2
|-3
|3
|24
|Bodo Glimt
|2
|-4
|3
|25
|Roma
|2
|-1
|1
|26
|PSV
|2
|-1
|1
|27
|Viking
|2
|-2
|1
|28
|Fenerbahce
|2
|-6
|1
|29
|Inter Milan
|2
|-2
|0
|30
|Porto
|2
|-3
|0
|31
|Slavia Praha
|2
|-3
|0
|32
|Napoli
|2
|-3
|0
|33
|LASK
|2
|-4
|0
|34
|Lille
|2
|-4
|0
|35
|Galatasaray
|2
|-5
|0
|36
|Slovan Bratislava
|2
|-8
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Sabah FK vs. Dortmund
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Fenerbahce vs. Slavia Praha
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Stuttgart vs. Atletico Madrid
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Napoli vs. Bodo Glimt
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|PSG vs. Barcelona
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Manchester City vs. AEK Athens
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Liverpool vs. Villarreal
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Porto vs. PSV
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava
|Tuesday, October 20, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Lille vs. Galatasaray
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Como 1907 vs. Manchester United
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Real Betis vs. Feyenoord
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Sporting vs. LASK
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Club Brugge vs. Lens
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Aston Villa vs. Viking
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026
|3:00 PM
Details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Porto vs PSV and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Porto will face PSV on Tuesday, October 20, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.
- Fubo, CBS Sports Network will carry the Porto vs PSV game in the United States.
- The head-to-head record is level at 1 win apiece with 1 draw in 3 meetings.