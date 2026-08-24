How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea in USA: 2026/27 Premier League, live stream, TV & preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Fulham vs Chelsea on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Fulham vs Chelsea

WHAT: Premier League

WHEN: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Monday, August 24, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Fulham kicks off their new era under manager Álvaro Arbeloa with a high-stakes West London derby. The Cottagers transformed Craven Cottage into a fortress last season, securing the sixth-best home record in the Premier League with an impressive 35 points from a possible 57. Their defense was particularly stout, with only Manchester City and Arsenal conceding fewer goals on home soil. The challenge now is to maintain that dominance without the guidance of former manager Marco Silva, making this opening test a crucial indicator of their direction.

Across London, Chelsea arrives with an urgent mandate for redemption. After a deeply disappointing 10th-place finish last season, the club has invested heavily and placed its faith in celebrated new head coach Xabi Alonso. The pressure is immense for the Blues to make an immediate statement and prove they are once again contenders for European qualification. An opening-day victory against a fierce local rival is not just desired; it is expected, as Alonso looks to implement his winning blueprint from day one.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match presents a fascinating clash of clubs on different trajectories. Fulham aims to build upon the stability of a mid-table finish, but must navigate the transition to a new manager while integrating fresh talent. In contrast, Chelsea is in the midst of a comprehensive overhaul, banking on Alonso’s tactical genius and a massive summer spending spree to erase the memory of a frustrating campaign. The Blues are starting from a lower base but have far greater resources and expectations.

The tactical battle will likely be defined by Chelsea’s aggressive, possession-based style. Alonso’s teams are known for their high press, and Chelsea’s squad is already suited for it, having allowed the fewest passes per defensive action in the league last season. This puts immense pressure on Fulham to be precise and composed when playing out from the back. The game could be won or lost based on how Fulham’s midfield copes with Chelsea’s relentless pressure and whether they can exploit the space left behind on the counter-attack.

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Motivation is sky-high on both sides. For Chelsea, anything less than a win would be seen as a setback, reigniting supporter frustration after a summer of renewed hope. They need to set the tone for a return to the top four. For Fulham, this is an opportunity to prove their progress is sustainable beyond Marco Silva. Defending their home turf against their wealthy neighbors and giving Arbeloa a signature win to start his tenure would provide a massive psychological boost for the season ahead.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, the West London derby has been dominated by Chelsea. Across 95 official meetings, the Blues have claimed victory 54 times compared to just 14 for Fulham, with 27 matches ending in a draw. This long-term record paints a clear picture of Chelsea’s superiority in the fixture over the decades.

However, recent encounters have been far more competitive, suggesting the gap has narrowed. Over the last five matchups, Chelsea holds a slender 3-2 advantage. Last season, the home team won each fixture; Chelsea secured a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, while Fulham earned a memorable 2-1 win at Craven Cottage in January. This trend highlights the critical role home-field advantage has played in this derby lately.

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Looking at the data, goals are a common feature. Both teams have scored in three of the last four meetings between the clubs. The average number of goals per game in the last five clashes stands at 2.4. Furthermore, the 2-1 scoreline has appeared in three of the last five games, making it a recurring outcome. Draws have become rare, with the last stalemate occurring back in 2023.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads enter this season opener with key personnel missing and are set to hand debuts to several high-profile summer signings.

Fulham’s biggest change is in the dugout, with Álvaro Arbeloa taking the reins. He will be forced into an immediate defensive reshuffle as Joachim Andersen is suspended. The absence of midfielder Tom Cairney, who is recovering from knee surgery, is another significant blow to the team’s creative core. This puts pressure on new arrivals like striker Gonzalo García and midfielder Cesar Palacios to integrate quickly.

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Chelsea’s new manager Xabi Alonso also faces selection challenges. The Blues have a longer list of unavailable players, with Wesley Fofana suspended and several others, including Jordan Henderson and Emmanuel Emegha, dealing with injuries. This early test of squad depth means summer signings like defender Maxence Lacroix and attacker Morgan Rogers are expected to be thrust straight into the starting lineup as Alonso implements his new system.

Fulham Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Leno; Castagne, Cuenca, Bassey, Robinson; Iwobi, Berge; Bobb, King, Palacios; García

Arbeloa is expected to deploy a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation to provide stability. The lineup will feature the Premier League debut of striker Gonzalo García, who is tasked with leading the attack. In midfield, the experienced duo of Alex Iwobi and Sander Berge will be crucial in controlling the tempo and shielding the defense, especially with key players absent.

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Chelsea Projected XI (3-4-2-1):

Sánchez; James, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Fernández, Palestra; Palmer, Rogers; Pedro

Reflecting his successful tenure at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso is set to implement his signature 3-4-2-1 system from the start. This formation will see new signings Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, and Morgan Rogers make their competitive debuts, signaling a clear tactical shift. The creative burden will fall on Cole Palmer and Rogers to supply chances for the lone striker.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Fulham vs Chelsea match live on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as web browsers.

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In addition to this Premier League clash, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can stream top European leagues, cup tournaments, and international matches throughout the season.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $64.99/month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans. This plan provides access to all live matches, on-demand replays, and exclusive content.

Beyond soccer, the service includes a deep library of movies, TV shows, and original programming, making it an all-in-one entertainment solution for the entire household.

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SEE MORE: Fubo Soccer Schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out NordVPN’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.