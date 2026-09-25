Why isn’t Thibaut Courtois playing for Belgium vs Italy in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Thibaut Courtois will not be part of Belgium’s squad for their UEFA Nations League opener against Italy, after the goalkeeper announced he’s stepping away from international duty for the entirety of the competition.

The decision, confirmed in the mixed zone after Real Madrid’s 2-1 Champions League win over Inter Milan, means Courtois won’t feature even if Belgium reach the Final Four, unless the coaching staff is left with no other options in goal.

“No, I’m not going to play any Nations League matches, not even the Final Four, unless the coach needs me because there are too many injuries,” he said. The move is voluntary rather than a retirement, with Courtois looking to manage his physical workload after a demanding stretch at club level.

His current Real Madrid contract runs through June 2027, and the club is reportedly working on extending it by another year, a priority the goalkeeper is clearly weighing above his international commitments for now.

Thibaut Courtois during the 2026 World Cup game vs Spain. (Getty Images)

Courtois’ last appearance for the national team came in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup against Spain, a match in which he was forced off with an injury as Belgium were eliminated from the tournament.

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see also How to watch Italy vs Belgium in USA: 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Courtois eyes a return in time for Euro 2028

Courtois hasn’t closed the door on a return, though, with his sights set on Belgium’s Euro 2028 qualifying campaign beginning in March 2027. New coach Mark van Bommel accepted the decision but made clear that stepping away doesn’t guarantee Courtois his starting spot back, with Senne Lammens pushing for a long-term opportunity between the posts. “Van Bommel replied that he couldn’t guarantee me the starting spot. However, I want to fight for my place,” Courtois said.

That competition for the No. 1 jersey is likely to intensify while Courtois is away, with Lammens set to get an extended run of starts across Belgium’s Nations League campaign to stake his claim.

Euro 2028, co-hosted by the United Kingdom and Ireland, gives Courtois a clear target to work back toward, but by his own admission, reclaiming the starting role will require winning the battle with Lammens rather than simply picking up where he left off.

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