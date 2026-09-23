Cristiano Ronaldo’s playing at 41 is a milestone Kylian Mbappé doesn’t see himself reaching

Kylian Mbappe made clear he does not envision his own international career stretching as long as Cristiano Ronaldo‘s, even as the Portuguese superstar continues to headline Portugal’s squad at 41.

In an interview with German outlet Bild from France’s training camp ahead of their UEFA Nations League A clash with Turkiye, Mbappe was asked directly whether he could see himself still representing his country at that same age.

“Me, like him, still playing and in the national team at 41? We have to be honest, considering the national team I play for, France will never allow me to play until I am 41,” Mbappe said, laughing off the comparison before turning serious.

The Real Madrid forward, who has long cited Ronaldo as his childhood idol, acknowledged the scale of what the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has managed to sustain at an age when most players have long since retired from the international stage.

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“However, Cristiano shows that, if you are physically and mentally fit, it is possible to play at incredibly high levels for a long time. In my case, though, I do not think that will happen,” Mbappe added, framing Ronaldo’s longevity as an exception rather than a standard he expects to match.

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Ronaldo’s role with Portugal shows no signs of fading

Cristiano Ronaldo was called up once again for Portugal’s upcoming Nations League A fixtures under new coach Jorge Jesus, continuing to hold his place in the roster at 41 despite the ongoing debate around his fitness and long-term role.

Far from being phased out, Ronaldo remains a central figure both on the pitch and in the dressing room, with Jesus himself publicly backing his continued involvement in the new setup.

Ronaldo has been candid about how long he intends to keep going, saying in a recent press conference that he plans to keep contributing to the national team for as long as he feels he still has something to offer, or until Portugal no longer needs him.

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For now, though, that scenario looks far off: both Jesus and the Portuguese federation continue to rely on him as a key piece of the project, a trust reflected in his repeated call-ups even as questions persist about how much longer he can sustain this level.