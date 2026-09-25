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Why was Kylian Mbappe subbed off by France vs Turkiye in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Kylian Mbappe of France.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France.

Kylian Mbappe was withdrawn just five minutes after putting France ahead against Turkiye, sparking immediate concern among fans watching Zinedine Zidane’s first match in charge of Les Bleus.

The captain scored in the 54th minute, finishing from the center of the box after a pass from Michael Olise, only to be replaced by Desire Doue in the 59th minute of the UEFA Nations League A Group 1 clash in Kocaeli.

Mbappe stayed rooted to the spot right after his goal instead of celebrating with the rest of the squad, with his teammates coming over to check on him as he grabbed at his left knee in visible pain.

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He remained on his feet initially, but the discomfort was clear enough that the France bench began preparing a change well before he was officially withdrawn.

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Mbappe is expected to undergo medical examinations later on to determine the full extent of the issue, with France holding out hope that the diagnosis comes back clean enough to keep their captain available for the remainder of the Nations League window.

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Zidane already dealing with a squad hit by absences

Losing Mbappe to injury is a fresh blow for Zidane just days into his first spell in charge of France, after his squad had already been thinned out before a ball was even kicked.

Ibrahima Konate was forced to withdraw from the group in training this week after feeling pain in his right knee, with Leny Yoro drafted in as a replacement and handed his first senior call-up.

Zidane had also opted to leave out both Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram as a precaution when he named his squad, choosing not to risk two players still working their way back from fitness issues.

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Zidane will be desperate for good news regarding Mbappe, given how thin his options already look on paper. The coming hours should make clear whether this is a scare France can shrug off or another setback in a camp that has already had more than its share.

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