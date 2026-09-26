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Why is Cole Palmer not playing today for England vs Spain in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League game?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cole Palmer of England during the international friendly match between England and Japan
© Getty ImagesCole Palmer of England during the international friendly match between England and Japan

Cole Palmer will miss England’s UEFA Nations League opener against Spain, leaving Thomas Tuchel without one of his most naturally creative attacking options for a heavyweight meeting at Wembley. The Chelsea star had been expected to be part of the new international cycle after being recalled to the squad, but another late change has ruled him out of Saturday’s contest.

Palmer is one of several notable absentees for England, with Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento also withdrawing from the squad. His absence comes at an important moment for the 24-year-old, who is trying to establish himself under Tuchel after missing the 2026 World Cup.

Palmer had been brought back into the England setup after starting the new season strongly with Chelsea. He had registered two goals and two assists in his first five Premier League appearances, giving him an opportunity to make an impression on Tuchel ahead of the Nations League campaign.

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The Chelsea forward has, however, endured a frustrating international period since Tuchel took charge. Palmer has made only three appearances for the Three Lions under the German coach, while his latest withdrawal represents another missed chance to work directly with the new manager.

cole palmer england

Cole Palmer of England looks on

Tuchel has previously emphasized that places in his England squad will be determined by what he sees from players in camp. With the 24-year-old forward unavailable again, other attacking players now have an opportunity to strengthen their own claims.

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The reason behind Palmer’s absence

Palmer’s withdrawal is linked to a persistent physical problem that has caused pain and discomfort, rather than a decision to manage his workload simply because of the international schedule. Chelsea has not publicly disclosed the precise nature of the issue, although it has been described in reports as a small muscle injury.

Tuchel explained that Palmer was unable to compete at the required level because of the discomfort. “My understanding is that he plays with discomfort and pain, and he cannot compete on the highest level with discomfort and pain, so he withdrew and informed us, and Chelsea informed us,” Tuchel said. Source: The Telegraph

The England manager also rejected the idea that Palmer’s absence was simply part of load management. “We are not managing load,” Tuchel said, stressing that the Nations League represents a competitive period in which he expects his players to be fully involved with the national team.

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Tuchel calls it another missed opportunity

While Tuchel accepted that Palmer’s withdrawal was injury-related, he made clear that the repeated absences are becoming significant from an international perspective. The Chelsea star’s latest withdrawal is reportedly his fourth from an England squad, and Tuchel believes every missed camp makes it harder for Palmer to demonstrate what he can offer.

“For sure, it’s a missed opportunity,” Tuchel said. “It’s another missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities. I don’t blame him for it, it’s just a fact. He misses way too many camps with injuries and I only want to rely on what I personally witness and see within my team.”

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The manager added that players need to be present in camp to take advantage of the opportunities available to them. “If you are not in camp, there is the next level of impression that you cannot achieve, because you can only do it with me on the pitch and with us on the pitch,” he said.

Spain presents huge opening test

The fixture is also England’s first meeting with Spain since the Euro 2024 final, when La Roja won 2-1 in Berlin through goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal. Tuchel therefore faces an immediate test against a team that has retained much of the squad that lifted the World Cup.

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Spain has also conceded only one goal during its 2026 World Cup campaign, underlining the challenge England faces without Palmer. The hosts will instead have to rely on their other attacking options to create openings against a defense that has proved exceptionally difficult to break down.

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