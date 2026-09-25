Zinedine Zidane issues concerning update as Kylian Mbappe set to leave France camp

Zinedine Zidane didn’t hide his concern over Kylian Mbappe‘s fitness after France’s captain was forced off with a knee injury during Friday’s 1-0 win over Turkiye, the new coach’s first match in charge of Les Bleus. Speaking after the match, Zidane made clear the club and national team will be taking no chances with their captain’s recovery.

“Unfortunately, it’s not looking good. I think he will have to return to Madrid. We are not going to take any risks. He has a knee hyperextension from the impact. This is not encouraging. We are not going to take any risks,” Zidane said on TF1.

Mbappe had given France the lead in the 54th minute, finishing off a pass from Michael Olise, but the celebration quickly turned to concern as he stayed down clutching his left knee. He tried to play on but was clearly compromised, and Zidane opted to withdraw him in the 59th minute rather than risk further damage, sending on Desire Doue in his place.

Zidane‘s blunt assessment leaves little doubt that France are bracing for bad news once Mbappe undergoes medical tests, with the captain leaving the camp and set to travel back to Madrid for further evaluation.

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The timing could hardly be worse for Zidane, who is already navigating a squad thinned out by Ibrahima Konate’s training injury and the precautionary omissions of Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram.

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France face a crucial run of fixtures without their captain

Zidane will have to navigate France’s next stretch of matches without Mbappe, who is already leaving the camp and heading back to Madrid for further evaluation, with a trip to face Belgium on September 28 just three days after the Turkiye win.

That match kicks off a run that also includes France vs Italy on October 2 and a rematch with Belgium on October 5, all inside the same international window, meaning Les Bleus will have to get through this entire block without their captain.