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Italy vs Belgium: Confirmed lineups for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group A1 clash

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Sandro Tonali and Kevin De Bruyne.
© Getty ImagesSandro Tonali and Kevin De Bruyne.

Italy host Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday, in a UEFA Nations League Group A1 opener that also marks the competitive debuts of both Roberto Mancini and Mark van Bommel in their new roles. The group also features France and Turkiye, who kick off their own Group A1 opener at the same time.

The hosts arrive in rebuilding mode after missing out on a third straight World Cup, falling to Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties in the playoffs. That failure cost Gennaro Gattuso his job, and after a brief interim spell and a fallback plan that saw Andrea Pirlo pass on the role, the federation turned back to Mancini, who returns to the Azzurri bench three years after leaving for Saudi Arabia.

Belgium, meanwhile, arrive under new management despite a solid showing at the World Cup, where Rudi Garcia’s side reached the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champions Spain.

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Van Bommel takes over with Kevin De Bruyne and record scorer Romelu Lukaku still central to the squad, though the Red Devils will be without Thibaut Courtois, who is stepping away from the Nations League entirely, along with the retired Axel Witsel.

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Italy confirmed lineup

Mancini named his first squad since returning for a second spell without Alessandro Bastoni, who is suspended, while Federico Dimarco, Bryan Cristante, and Manuel Locatelli are all sidelined through injury. Mateo Retegui wasn’t called up either, leaving Moise Kean to lead the line.

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Italy confirmed starting XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Coppola, Calafiori; Tonali, Romano, Barella; Cambiaghi, F.P. Esposito, Kean.

Belgium confirmed lineup

Van Bommel is without Thibaut Courtois along with retired defender Axel Witsel. Amadou Onana remains out with the long-term injury he picked up at the World Cup, and Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku were both left out as well.

Belgium confirmed starting XI: Lammens; Castagne, Mechele, Ngoy, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans, De Bruyne; Godts, Moreira, De Ketelaere.

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