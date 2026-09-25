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Neymar’s Brazil No. 10 era ends as Raphinha inherits iconic shirt once owned by Pele, Kaka, and Ronaldinho: Who else has worn it?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Neymar (left) and Raphinha (right)
© Getty ImagesNeymar (left) and Raphinha (right)

Neymar’s Brazil No. 10 era has come to an end, with Raphinha taking over the iconic shirt as the national team begins a new chapter under Carlo Ancelotti. The Barcelona forward has been handed one of the most recognizable numbers in international soccer, a jersey that was once worn by Pele, Kaka and Ronaldinho, among a long line of Brazilian legends.

The change comes after Neymar’s international retirement following the 2026 World Cup, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable period in which the former Santos, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star made the No. 10 his own. Now, Raphinha has the opportunity to create his own legacy in a shirt that carries enormous expectations.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed its updated squad numbers ahead of the national team’s upcoming friendlies against Australia and India. Barcelona’s captain has been assigned the No. 10 shirt, while Endrick takes over the No. 9 previously worn by Matheus Cunha.

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Raphinha is no stranger to the number, having previously worn it during Brazil’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign when Neymar was unavailable. At the World Cup itself, however, Raphinha wore No. 11, meaning the latest decision represents a permanent elevation in the new international cycle.

raphinha brazil

Raphinha of Brazil runs during the International Friendly match between Australia

The change also comes as Ancelotti reshapes Brazil following its World Cup campaign. Estevao moves into No. 11, Vinicius Junior retains No. 7, Bruno Guimarães keeps No. 8, and Douglas Santos takes No. 6.

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Neymar leaves behind huge legacy

Neymar’s relationship with the No. 10 became one of the defining stories of his international career. His technical ability, creativity and goals made the shirt synonymous with his name, while his 80 goals made him Brazil’s all-time leading scorer.

neyamr brazil

Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil reacts

The forward wore the No. 10 at the 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups, making him one of only a small group of Brazilian players to carry the famous number across multiple tournaments. His departure therefore leaves Raphinha with more than a squad number to inherit.

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For Raphinha, the challenge will be creating an identity of his own rather than attempting to replicate Neymar. The Barca forward has already established himself as an important attacking player for the Selecao, and the new shirt adds another layer of responsibility to his role.

neymar brazil

Neymar of Brazil celebrates scoring at the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

The legendary players who wore Brazil’s No. 10

The significance of Raphinha’s new shirt becomes clearer when looking at the players who previously carried the number. Pele, Rivelino, Zico, Rai, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka and Neymar have all worn Brazil’s No. 10 at major international tournaments, creating a lineage few shirts in soccer can match.

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kaka ronaldinho pele

Ronaldinho (left), Pele (center), and Kaka (right)

Pele helped transform the number into a global symbol during the 1958 World Cup, when the teenager unexpectedly wore No. 10 after FIFA’s squad-number allocation. He went on to win the tournament and later lifted two more World Cups, forever connecting the shirt with Brazilian brilliance.

Era / YearPlayerClub at the Time
1958, 1962, 1966, 1970PeleSantos
1974, 1978RivelinoFluminense / Al-Hilal
1982, 1986ZicoFlamengo
1990SilasSporting CP
1994RaiParis Saint-Germain
1998, 2002RivaldoBarcelona / Milan
2006RonaldinhoBarcelona
2010KakaReal Madrid
2014, 2018, 2022, 2026NeymarBarcelona / PSG / Al-Hilal / Santos
2026–PresentRaphinhaBarcelona
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Rivaldo also wore the number during Brazil’s 2002 World Cup triumph, while Ronaldinho and Kaka carried it at the 2006 and 2010 tournaments respectively. Neymar then became the dominant figure associated with the jersey across four World Cups, from 2014 through 2026.

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