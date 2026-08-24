Gavi receives encouraging injury update after early exit in Barcelona’s La Liga debut

Gavi provided the main injury scare during FC Barcelona‘s La Liga debut against Elche, as the midfielder was forced off the pitch before halftime. Just one day after Barca secured a dominant 5-0 victory, the young Spaniard received an encouraging update regarding his condition.

With Rodri still working his way toward full match fitness and Pedri starting on the bench, Gavi earned the start for Barcelona in a double pivot alongside Marc Casado. However, in the 44th minute, Gavi went down clutching his right knee. While he was able to walk off the field under his own power, he was immediately ruled out from continuing.

Pedri entered as a substitute to replace Gavi, who was captured by broadcast cameras walking along the touchline visibly emotional, triggering widespread concern over another potential knee setback. Fortunately for the midfielder, medical testing revealed the issue was nothing more than a minor scare.

FC Barcelona released an official medical report offering an optimistic diagnosis for the youngster: “First team player Pablo Gavi took a knock to his right knee during yesterday’s game. Medical tests carried out this morning have confirmed that it is only a bruise. He is expected to return to training shortly.“

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Gavi’s history with his right knee

The moment he felt discomfort, Gavi minimized his movements to prevent further aggravating his right knee, which has been the primary source of his medical hurdles in recent years.

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While playing for the Spain national team in November 2023, Gavi suffered a complete ACL tear and lateral meniscus damage, an injury that sidelined him for nearly a year. Later in 2025, he underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his internal meniscus following an ineffective conservative recovery process, with surgeons suturing the tissue to safeguard the joint long-term.

Gavi’s message following the medical exams

Suffering an impact on that exact same joint immediately raised alarms for both Gavi and Barcelona’s medical staff, explaining his emotional departure toward the tunnel. However, the positive test results brought immediate relief to the player, who will likely sit out Thursday’s La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao as a precaution rather than facing any long-term absence.

Prior to the club’s official statement, Gavi took to social media to express gratitude for the outpouring of support: “Thank you to those who are always with me supporting me and are with me to the end!! I don’t understand football any other way; I’m sorry for making you suffer so much.“

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