Copa Libertadores
How to watch Flamengo vs Racing Club in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Libertadores

By Leonardo Herrera

Jorginho of Flamengo
© Wagner Meier/Getty ImagesJorginho of Flamengo
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Flamengo vs Racing Club on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Flamengo vs Racing Club
WHAT Copa Libertadores
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Wednesday, October 22, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
Match Overview

Racing Club and Flamengo are gearing up for a thrilling Copa Libertadores semifinal clash that promises drama and intensity from start to finish. The Argentine club arrives full of confidence after dispatching Velez Sarsfield and is dreaming of a long-awaited return to the tournament’s grand stage.

On the other side, Flamengo bring their trademark experience and star power, eager to make its home crowd count in the opening leg after surviving a tough battle with Estudiantes in the previous round. Don’t miss a minute of this South American showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Flamengo vs Racing Club and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
