Lionel Messi injury update: Inter Miami get crucial news ahead of MLS playoffs opener vs. Nashville SC

Less than a week after wrapping up their 2025 Major League Soccer regular season, Inter Miami will begin their journey through the Eastern Conference playoffs with a matchup against Nashville SC. In that context, all eyes are on the physical condition of Lionel Messi.

The Argentine forward was absent from Tuesday’s training session, raising concern among fans given the short turnaround before the next match. Reporter Jose Armando later shared on his X account that Leo’s absence was due to minor back discomfort that required special treatment.

Just one day later, the Herons received major news, as Messi was back on the training pitch Wednesday, working alongside the rest of the squad — easing doubts about his availability for the clash vs. Nashville SC.

Inter Miami even highlighted his return with a social media post featuring two photos of Messi training in full club gear, both with the ball at his feet, and a brief but optimistic caption: “Back and ready. Full steam ahead.”

What’s next in MLS?

On Wednesday, the first two decisive matches in the chase for the MLS Cup will take place. Chicago Fire and Orlando City will face off for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, while the same is on the line in the West as Portland take on Real Salt Lake.

Once those matchups are decided, the playoffs in both conferences will officially begin. Inter Miami will kick things off in the opener, hosting Nashville SC on Friday night (8 PM ET) at Chase Stadium. All opening-round matches will be played between Friday and the following Wednesday, with second-leg games beginning next Saturday.

Messi receives another MLS honor

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his physical condition, Lionel Messi received another accolade from MLS this week. The 38-year-old forward was named October Player of the Month following his dominant performances in the final stretch of the regular season, recording 5 goals and 5 assists in just 3 matches.

It’s the third time Messi has won the award in 2025, having also claimed it in July and May. Additionally, the Argentine forward finished as the league’s top scorer (29 goals) and tied for most assists (19, alongside San Diego FC’s Anders Dreyer).

Looking ahead, Messi still has a shot at two more individual honors. His goal against CF Montreal in July was selected as one of the 16 finalists for Goal of the Year. And, of course, he remains a leading contender for the league’s top individual award: MLS MVP.