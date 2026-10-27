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How to watch Genoa vs Juventus match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Lorenzo Colombo of Genoa
© Getty ImagesLorenzo Colombo of Genoa
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Genoa vs Juventus on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Genoa vs Juventus
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Wednesday, October 28, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Genoa come into this match off a win against Venezia FC (1-0). Before that, they lost to Roma 0-2. They have won 2 of their last 3 and will aim to build on that in this one.
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In their most recent outing, Juventus beat Lecce 2-0. That followed a loss against Lazio (0-3). They have won 1 of their last 3 and will aim to build on that in this one.

Genoa vs Juventus record

Genoa and Juventus have met 5 times: 0 wins for Genoa, 4 for Juventus and 1 draws.
Match Score Date Competition
Juventus vs. Genoa 2-0 April 6, 2026 Serie A 25/26
Genoa vs. Juventus 0-1 August 31, 2025 Serie A 25/26
Juventus vs. Genoa 1-0 March 29, 2025 Serie A 2024-25
Genoa vs. Juventus 0-3 September 28, 2024 Serie A 2024-25
Juventus vs. Genoa 0-0 March 17, 2024 Serie A 2023-24

2026-27 Serie A standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Lazio 9 +15 25
2 Inter Milan 8 +13 22
3 Roma 8 +13 18
4 AC Milan 8 +9 18
5 Como 1907 8 +7 17
6 Frosinone 8 +4 14
7 Juventus 8 +3 14
8 Torino 8 +2 13
9 Cagliari 8 -3 13
10 Napoli 8 +3 11
11 Atalanta 8 -1 10
12 Lecce 8 -5 9
13 Bologna 8 -2 8
14 Sassuolo 9 -8 8
15 Monza 8 -3 7
16 Genoa 8 -7 7
17 Udinese 8 -9 4
18 Fiorentina 8 -10 4
19 Parma 8 -10 4
20 Venezia FC 8 -11 3
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All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET)
Sassuolo vs. Lazio Tuesday, October 27, 2026 1:30 PM
Torino vs. Como 1907 Tuesday, October 27, 2026 3:45 PM
Roma vs. Cagliari Tuesday, October 27, 2026 3:45 PM
Venezia FC vs. Inter Milan Wednesday, October 28, 2026 1:30 PM
Parma vs. Udinese Wednesday, October 28, 2026 1:30 PM
AC Milan vs. Bologna Wednesday, October 28, 2026 1:30 PM
Monza vs. Napoli Wednesday, October 28, 2026 3:45 PM
Genoa vs. Juventus Wednesday, October 28, 2026 3:45 PM
Frosinone vs. Lecce Thursday, October 29, 2026 1:30 PM
Fiorentina vs. Atalanta Thursday, October 29, 2026 3:45 PM

Details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Genoa vs Juventus and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Genoa will face Juventus on Wednesday, October 28, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
  • Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will carry the Genoa vs Juventus game in the United States.
  • Juventus lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in 5 meetings.
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Here are all of the details of where you can watch Lecce vs Juventus for the 2026-27 Serie A on US television and via legal streaming.

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