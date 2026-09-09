How to watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord in USA: 2026/27 Champions League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Barcelona vs Feyenoord

WHAT: Champions League

WHEN: 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT • Wednesday, September 9, 2026

WHERE: Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona enters the opening matchday of the Champions League in absolutely blistering form. As the reigning Spanish champions, expectations were already high, but the team has shattered them with an unstoppable start to the La Liga season. With four consecutive wins and an incredible 17 goals scored, their attack looks more lethal than ever, making this home fixture at the Camp Nou a must-watch event to see if their domestic dominance translates to the European stage.

Facing them is a confident Feyenoord side, who arrive in Spain unbeaten in their first five Eredivisie matches. While they are significant underdogs, the Dutch club has demonstrated its own attacking firepower, scoring consistently and playing an aggressive, front-footed style. This clash represents a monumental test for Feyenoord and a prime opportunity for Barcelona to make a powerful opening statement to the rest of Europe.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories for these two clubs couldn’t be more different in scale. Barcelona has launched its campaign with the force of a super club, leading La Liga in both goals (17) and expected goals (15.73 xG). Their performances have been commanding, including three games where they scored five goals. Feyenoord’s start has been strong by Eredivisie standards—unbeaten with three wins and two draws—but stepping onto the pitch at Camp Nou is an entirely different level of challenge.

The tactical battle promises to be a high-scoring affair. Barcelona’s strategy revolves around overwhelming offensive pressure, fluid movement, and clinical finishing, a system that has proven unstoppable in Spain. Feyenoord is not a team that sits back; their league games have averaged 4.00 goals per match. This suggests they will attempt to fight fire with fire, which could lead to an open, end-to-end contest where Barcelona’s superior quality in the final third will likely be the deciding factor.

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For Barcelona, the motivation is clear: assert dominance from the very first whistle and prove they are a top contender for the Champions League title. For Feyenoord, this match is a benchmark. It’s a chance to measure themselves against Europe’s elite, and while a victory is a tall order, a competitive performance could build immense confidence for the rest of their group stage campaign.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, there is very little to analyze between these two clubs, as they have only met twice before. Those encounters took place in the 1974 European Cup, where Barcelona advanced after a 3-0 victory at the Camp Nou followed a 0-0 draw in Rotterdam. This limited history heavily favors the Spanish giants, especially in their home fortress.

When examining their records against opponents from each other’s nations, the trend continues to favor Barcelona. The Catalan club has a commanding record against Dutch teams, winning 11, drawing seven, and losing only two of their 20 matches. In contrast, Feyenoord has struggled against Spanish opposition, with a record of seven wins, two draws, and 11 losses, alongside a negative goal difference.

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The most relevant data points to a high-scoring Barcelona win. Barcelona’s home matches in the Champions League last season saw at least three goals in five of six fixtures. Furthermore, their goal-scoring record against Dutch clubs is a staggering 45-21, reinforcing the likelihood that they will find the back of the net multiple times in this opening fixture.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Barcelona heads into this European opener with a few notable absences, while Feyenoord arrives at nearly full strength, giving them a slight advantage in squad availability.

The hosts will be without key midfielders Gavi and Frenkie de Jong due to injury, which could test their depth. However, the return to peak fitness for Pedri is a massive boost, and new signing Anthony Gordon has hit the ground running, already providing four assists. The attack remains incredibly potent, with Raphinha leading the line in sensational form after scoring six goals in four La Liga games.

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Feyenoord’s camp is in excellent shape, with defender Jordan Bos being their only significant absentee. This consistency in their lineup will be crucial as they face the monumental task of containing Barcelona’s attack. Having a near-complete squad allows the manager to deploy a familiar and cohesive unit, which will be essential for their defensive organization and counter-attacking threats.

Barcelona Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martín, Cancelo; Pedri, Bernal; Gordon, Fermín, Yamal; Raphinha

This formation maximizes Barcelona’s offensive weapons. Raphinha’s position as the central forward is a direct result of his incredible goal-scoring streak. He’ll be flanked by the dynamic Lamine Yamal and the creative new signing Anthony Gordon, with a rejuvenated Pedri orchestrating play from the midfield.

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Feyenoord Projected XI (4-3-3):

Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Zechiel, Vanhoutte, Valente; Hadj Moussa, Borges; Diarra

Feyenoord is expected to stick with their preferred attacking 4-3-3 setup. With a stable and healthy squad, they will rely on their forward trio to press Barcelona’s backline and create chances on the break. The midfield battle will be key, where they must work tirelessly to disrupt Barcelona’s rhythm.

More details on how to watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord in USA

You can watch the Barcelona vs Feyenoord Champions League match exclusively on Paramount+. The platform is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

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In addition to the Champions League, a subscription to Paramount+ gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream other European leagues, and various domestic cup competitions from around the world.

There are no long-term contracts, so you can cancel at any time. This makes it a flexible option for following your favorite teams throughout the season.

Beyond soccer, the platform also offers a variety of other sports, movies, and original programming, making it a comprehensive entertainment package for the entire household.

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For a complete listing of all upcoming soccer games on US TV and streaming, be sure to check our comprehensive soccer TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out NordVPN’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.