How to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Barcelona vs Aston Villa WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, November 3, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, DAZN USA STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona host Aston Villa on Tuesday, November 3 in the Champions League. They come into this one off a 6-1 rout of Alavés last Saturday, a result that followed back to back defeats against Real Madrid and Paris SG. The 1-2 loss to Real Madrid on October 25 and the 2-4 defeat to Paris SG on October 20 showed some defensive cracks, but the win over Alavés was a reminder of the attacking firepower this squad can produce. Barcelona will want to carry that scoring form into Europe after a mixed run of results.

Aston Villa travel to Barcelona after a 1-1 draw with Fulham on October 31, a result sandwiched between a 0-3 loss to Bournemouth on October 28 and a 2-1 win over Man City on October 24. That victory over Man City stands out as their best recent result, even if the Bournemouth defeat that followed showed some inconsistency. The draw with Fulham was not the response some may have wanted after that loss. Villa head into this match looking to find more consistency on the road against a Barcelona side that has shown they can be beaten.

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 4

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 3 +9 9 2 Aston Villa 3 +9 9 3 Liverpool 3 +5 9 4 Real Madrid 3 +5 9 5 Real Betis 3 +3 9 6 Stuttgart 3 +5 7 7 Arsenal 3 +4 7 8 Barcelona 3 +5 6 9 Como 1907 3 +5 6 10 Manchester City 3 +4 6 11 Club Brugge 3 +3 6 12 Sporting 3 +3 6 13 Dortmund 3 +1 6 14 Bayern Munich 3 +5 5 15 Roma 3 +3 4 16 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 +1 4 17 Atletico Madrid 3 +1 4 18 PSV 3 +0 4 19 Villarreal 3 +0 3 20 Inter Milan 3 -1 3 21 Manchester United 3 -1 3 22 Napoli 3 -2 3 23 LASK 3 -3 3 24 Galatasaray 3 -3 3 25 Sabah FK 3 -3 3 26 Feyenoord 3 -4 3 27 Lens 3 -4 3 28 Bodo Glimt 3 -5 3 29 RB Leipzig 3 -5 3 30 AEK Athens 3 -5 3 31 Fenerbahce 3 -6 2 32 Slavia Praha 3 -3 1 33 Viking 3 -4 1 34 Porto 3 -4 0 35 Lille 3 -6 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 3 -12 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Villarreal vs. PSG Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester United vs. Roma Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Bodo Glimt vs. Lille Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Barcelona vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM Viking vs. Sabah FK Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Lens vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM PSV vs. Club Brugge Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. Napoli Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Dortmund vs. Real Betis Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM

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More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary