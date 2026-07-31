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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr eye goalkeeper shake-up as Bento’s future reportedly hangs in the balance

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Bento of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Bento of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are just weeks away from kicking off their title defense after winning the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League in May, yet the club has still to close out a marquee new signing to reinforce the squad.

With preseason already underway, the only major incoming deal on the table remains the pursuit of Samu Costa, leaving Ronaldo and the coaching staff still waiting on fresh reinforcements as the new campaign approaches.

However, Bento could leave the club to make way for a new signing. According to a report from 365Scores Arabic, head coach Ange Postecoglou is open to letting Bento leave this summer if a suitable offer arrives, a move that would free up one of Al Nassr‘s limited foreign-player slots.

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Under Saudi Pro League rules, clubs are capped to ten of non-Saudi players they can register, so parting ways with Bento would give the club room to pursue a new foreign full-back or midfielder, positions where, according to the report, Postecoglou wants to reinforce the squad.

Bento and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Getty Images)

Bento and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Getty Images)

Postecoglou puts his trust in Al Aqidi

Should Bento depart, Nawaf Al Aqidi is reportedly the leading candidate to step in as Al Nassr’s first-choice goalkeeper, with the coaching staff increasingly comfortable trusting the existing squad options between the posts rather than bringing in a replacement from outside.

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The move also fits into a broader pattern for Al Nassr this summer, which has so far centered more on reincorporating players from loan, such as Jhon Durán and Wesley, than on marquee outside additions. Freeing up Bento’s slot would give the club more flexibility to add proven talent from abroad as they build a squad capable of defending their first league title since 2019.

Samu Costa’s situation

Al Nassr have already reached an agreement with RCD Mallorca for Samu Costa, with the Portuguese midfielder specifically requested by Postecoglou to fill the defensive-midfield role left open by Marcelo Brozović’s departure.

The deal, initially reported in the $22 million range, is reportedly awaiting final approval from the Saudi Pro League’s Financial Control Committee before it can be formally announced, with Costa expected to link up with his new teammates once the paperwork clears.

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