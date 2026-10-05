How to watch Croatia vs Spain match in the USA live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

|WHO
|Croatia vs Spain
|WHAT
|UEFA Nations League
|WHEN
|2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Croatia vs Spain record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Spain vs. Croatia
|4-1
|September 29, 2026
|UEFA Nations League
|Spain vs. Croatia
|3-0
|June 15, 2024
|UEFA European Championship
|Croatia vs. Spain
|0-0
|June 18, 2023
|UEFA Nations League
|Croatia vs. Spain
|3-5
|June 28, 2021
|UEFA European Championship
|Croatia vs. Spain
|3-2
|November 15, 2018
|UEFA Nations League
|Spain vs. Croatia
|6-0
|September 11, 2018
|UEFA Nations League
|Croatia vs. Spain
|2-1
|June 21, 2016
|UEFA European Championship
|Croatia vs. Spain
|0-1
|June 18, 2012
|UEFA European Championship
|Croatia vs. Spain
|1-2
|June 7, 2006
|Friendlies
|Croatia vs. Spain
|0-0
|February 22, 2000
|Friendlies
2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings
|#
|Team
|GP
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|3
|+6
|9
|2
|England
|3
|+8
|6
|3
|Croatia
|3
|-9
|3
|4
|Czechia
|3
|-5
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Cyprus vs. Latvia
|Monday, October 5, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Montenegro vs. Armenia
|Monday, October 5, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Poland
|Monday, October 5, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Romania vs. Sweden
|Monday, October 5, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Northern Ireland vs. Georgia
|Monday, October 5, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Ukraine vs. Hungary
|Monday, October 5, 2026
|2:45 PM
|France vs. Belgium
|Monday, October 5, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Italy vs. Turkey
|Monday, October 5, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Kazakhstan vs. Faroe Islands
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Luxembourg vs. Bulgaria
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Estonia vs. Iceland
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Moldova vs. Slovakia
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Belarus vs. Finland
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Albania vs. San Marino
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Switzerland vs. North Macedonia
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Scotland vs. Slovenia
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|2:45 PM
|England vs. Czechia
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Croatia vs. Spain
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|2:45 PM
Details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Croatia vs Spain and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Croatia will face Spain on Tuesday, October 6, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.
- Fubo, ViX will carry the Croatia vs Spain game in the United States.
- Spain lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in 10 meetings.