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How to watch Croatia vs Spain match in the USA live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Croatia vs Spain on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Croatia vs Spain
WHAT UEFA Nations League
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, October 6, 2026
WHERE Fubo, ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Croatia hosts Spain on Tuesday, October 6 in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The Croatians have struggled lately, falling 0-7 to England on October 3 after a 1-4 loss to Spain just days earlier on September 29. A 2-1 win over Czechia on September 26 is the lone bright spot in that stretch.
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Spain comes into this match in much better form. A 3-1 win over Czechia on October 3 followed the 4-1 victory against Croatia on September 29, and before that Spain beat England 3-2 on September 26. Three wins in three outings give the visitors plenty of momentum heading into Tuesday.

Croatia vs Spain record

Spain holds a commanding edge in this series, winning 6 of the 10 meetings between these two sides, with Croatia taking 2 and 2 ending in draws. The most recent encounter came on September 29, when Spain won 4-1 on home soil. Spain has also posted lopsided results in this fixture before, including a 6-0 win on September 11, 2018, while Croatia’s victories include a 3-2 win on November 15, 2018 and a 2-1 win on June 21, 2016.
Match Score Date Competition
Spain vs. Croatia 4-1 September 29, 2026 UEFA Nations League
Spain vs. Croatia 3-0 June 15, 2024 UEFA European Championship
Croatia vs. Spain 0-0 June 18, 2023 UEFA Nations League
Croatia vs. Spain 3-5 June 28, 2021 UEFA European Championship
Croatia vs. Spain 3-2 November 15, 2018 UEFA Nations League
Spain vs. Croatia 6-0 September 11, 2018 UEFA Nations League
Croatia vs. Spain 2-1 June 21, 2016 UEFA European Championship
Croatia vs. Spain 0-1 June 18, 2012 UEFA European Championship
Croatia vs. Spain 1-2 June 7, 2006 Friendlies
Croatia vs. Spain 0-0 February 22, 2000 Friendlies
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2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings

# Team GP GD Pts
1 Spain 3 +6 9
2 England 3 +8 6
3 Croatia 3 -9 3
4 Czechia 3 -5 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Cyprus vs. Latvia Monday, October 5, 2026 12:00 PM
Montenegro vs. Armenia Monday, October 5, 2026 2:45 PM
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Poland Monday, October 5, 2026 2:45 PM
Romania vs. Sweden Monday, October 5, 2026 2:45 PM
Northern Ireland vs. Georgia Monday, October 5, 2026 2:45 PM
Ukraine vs. Hungary Monday, October 5, 2026 2:45 PM
France vs. Belgium Monday, October 5, 2026 2:45 PM
Italy vs. Turkey Monday, October 5, 2026 2:45 PM
Kazakhstan vs. Faroe Islands Tuesday, October 6, 2026 10:00 AM
Luxembourg vs. Bulgaria Tuesday, October 6, 2026 2:45 PM
Estonia vs. Iceland Tuesday, October 6, 2026 2:45 PM
Moldova vs. Slovakia Tuesday, October 6, 2026 2:45 PM
Belarus vs. Finland Tuesday, October 6, 2026 2:45 PM
Albania vs. San Marino Tuesday, October 6, 2026 2:45 PM
Switzerland vs. North Macedonia Tuesday, October 6, 2026 2:45 PM
Scotland vs. Slovenia Tuesday, October 6, 2026 2:45 PM
England vs. Czechia Tuesday, October 6, 2026 2:45 PM
Croatia vs. Spain Tuesday, October 6, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Croatia vs Spain and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary

  • Croatia will face Spain on Tuesday, October 6, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.
  • Fubo, ViX will carry the Croatia vs Spain game in the United States.
  • Spain lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in 10 meetings.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal starts today: Confirmed lineups for Spain vs Czechia in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Lamine Yamal starts today: Confirmed lineups for Spain vs Czechia in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Lamine Yamal looks to keep his hot streak going as Spain chases a third straight win, this time against a struggling Czech Republic side still searching for its first point.

Lionel Messi ready to ‘pass the torch’ to Lamine Yamal in groundbreaking project planned for 2027

Lionel Messi ready to ‘pass the torch’ to Lamine Yamal in groundbreaking project planned for 2027

The two Barcelona icons have followed dramatically different paths, but their careers could soon intersect away from the pitch in a project designed to underline the changing face of the sport.

Lamine Yamal makes history with Spain after scoring against England and Croatia in 2026-27 Nations League

Lamine Yamal makes history with Spain after scoring against England and Croatia in 2026-27 Nations League

At such a young age, Lamine Yamal continues to establish himself as one of the defining talents of his generation, etching his name further into international football history by scoring in back-to-back 2026–27 UEFA Nations League fixtures against England and Croatia.

Why is Luka Modric not starting for Croatia vs Spain in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Why is Luka Modric not starting for Croatia vs Spain in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Luka Modric will start on the bench against Spain as Croatia manages the 41-year-old's workload during this four-match international window.

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