How many titles did Lionel Messi win with Argentina?

The final sun sets on the greatest era in Argentine soccer. Lionel Messi prepares for one last, deeply emotional dance upon the hallowed turf of the Estadio Monumental against Benin, drawing the curtain on a legendary 21-year international odyssey. Rising from the ashes of early heartbreak to become the immortal captain of a golden generation, the maestro leaves behind a glittering empire of shattered records and ultimate glory, a breathtaking legacy that echoes into eternity.

The 39-year-old will wear the famous blue and white shirt for the final time when Argentina faces Benin in Buenos Aires. The match is expected to be an emotional celebration for a player who has represented his country since making his senior debut in 2005. Messi has already confirmed that his international career is coming to an end, leaving the Monumental as the setting for his final chapter.

“The moment has arrived. I leave in peace, I gave it my all. This shirt was my dream, my pride, and my life,” Messi said in a message shared by Adidas Football. He also thanked the supporters who followed him through the difficult years as well as the unforgettable successes. “Thank you for loving me so much. I will always carry you with me,” the 39-year-old added.

From painful defeats to era of dominance

Messi’s Argentina career did not begin with the success that eventually defined it. When he made his debut, Argentina had not won a senior international trophy since the 1993 Copa America, while Messi himself would experience several heartbreaking defeats before finally changing the story.

Lionel Messi of Argentina takes his medal off after during the 2014 FIFA World Cup

Argentina lost the 2007 Copa America final, the 2014 World Cup final and the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals. After the 2016 defeat to Chile, Messi even announced his international retirement before reversing his decision weeks later.

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The breakthrough finally arrived in 2021, when Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 at the Maracanã to win the Copa America. That victory opened the door to the most successful period of Messi’s international career and removed the biggest criticism that had followed him for years.

Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrate with the trophy after the team’s victory in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024

How many titles did Messi win with Argentina?

Messi won six titles representing Argentina across senior, youth, and Olympic competitions. Four of those came with the senior national team, while the other two arrived earlier in his career. His six titles are the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup, 2008 Olympic gold medal, 2021 Copa America, 2022 Finalissima, 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Copa America.

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The first came at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where Messi scored six goals and won both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball. Three years later, he was part of the Argentina squad that won Olympic gold in Beijing after defeating Nigeria in the final.

Year Tournament Opponent in Final Match Result 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup Nigeria 2–1 2008 Beijing Olympic Games (Gold Medal) Nigeria 1–0

His senior breakthrough came in 2021, when Argentina ended a 28-year wait for a major senior trophy by beating Brazil in the Copa America final. Messi then added the 2022 Finalissima, before reaching the pinnacle of his international career later that year.

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At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina defeated France in a dramatic final that ended 3-3 after extra time before winning on penalties. Messi scored twice, converted his penalty in the shootout, and finally lifted the trophy that had eluded him for so long.

Year Tournament Opponent in Final Match Result 2021 Copa America Brazil 1–0 2022 CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions (Finalissima) Italy 3–0 2022 FIFA World Cup France 3–3 (4–2 pens) 2024 Copa América Colombia 1–0 (a.e.t.)

His final senior title arrived at the 2024 Copa America, when Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 after extra time. Lautaro Martínez scored the decisive goal, allowing Messi and Argentina to celebrate another continental championship.

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