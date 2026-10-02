Lionel Messi ready to ‘pass the torch’ to Lamine Yamal in groundbreaking project planned for 2027

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal could be connected by a major new chapter in soccer branding, with 2027 potentially becoming the year one generation gives way to another. The two Barcelona icons have followed dramatically different paths, but their careers could soon intersect away from the pitch in a project designed to underline the changing face of the sport.

Messi has spent years as one of the most recognizable players in the world, while Yamal has emerged as one of the game’s most exciting young stars. Now, a reported plan involving both players could create a symbolic link between the Argentine legend and the teenager who is rapidly becoming one of soccer’s biggest commercial names.

Messi’s relationship with Adidas stretches back years, with the 39-year-old featuring in countless campaigns and receiving numerous signature boot editions and special releases. However, with the legendary forward entering the latter stages of his career, his place at the center of the brand’s soccer strategy could soon begin to change.

According to Footy Headlines, 2027 could potentially be one of the final years in which Messi receives a dedicated signature boot from Adidas. The report comes as the Argentine’s international career has already reached its conclusion, while speculation has also surrounded how much longer he intends to continue playing at club level.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina controls the ball against Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain

That makes the timing particularly significant for Adidas. Messi has been one of the company’s defining soccer ambassadors for almost two decades, meaning any transition away from his signature range would represent the end of a remarkable era for the brand.

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Yamal is rapidly becoming Adidas’ next major star

While Messi’s career is moving toward its final chapter, Yamal’s trajectory is heading in the opposite direction. The Barcelona teenager has already established himself as one of the most recognizable young players in world soccer and has become an increasingly important figure in Adidas’ plans.

Yamal has already received multiple personalized editions of the Adidas F50 speed boot, reflecting the company’s growing investment in his profile. His explosive style and attacking ability have made him a natural fit for the F50, while his popularity has given Adidas an opportunity to build a long-term relationship with one of soccer’s biggest emerging stars.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

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For the Blaugrana, the connection carries an obvious sense of history. Messi became the defining figure of the club’s modern golden era after emerging from La Masia, while Yamal has followed the same academy pathway and is now attempting to establish himself as one of the faces of Barcelona’s future.

The reported ‘Passing of the Torch’ project

This is where the reported 2027 plan becomes particularly intriguing. Footy Headlines claims that Adidas is preparing a special Messi x Yamal collection, with the project designed around the idea of a generational “passing of the torch.”

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain is congratulated by Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina

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The concept would bring together Messi, arguably the most important soccer figure in Adidas’ modern history, and Yamal, the young star increasingly positioned to lead the company’s next generation. Conceptual imagery associated with the report shows the pair together with a glowing torch, reinforcing the idea of one era handing responsibility to another.

Footy Headlines described the initiative as a way to connect “the greatest player in Adidas history with the sport’s brightest young talent.” The exact products, release date, and wider campaign details have yet to be revealed, but the reported Messi x Yamal collection would provide the centerpiece of the project.

Why the Barcelona connection makes it even bigger

The proposed collaboration would carry an additional layer of meaning because of the players’ connection to Barcelona. Messi spent the majority of his legendary career at Camp Nou and became synonymous with the club, while Yamal has emerged from La Masia as one of the most important young players in its current generation.

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The contrast between their careers would make the campaign particularly powerful. Messi would represent the legacy of Barcelona’s previous golden era, while Yamal would symbolize the beginning of a new chapter, giving Adidas a natural storyline for a global campaign.

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The two players have also already appeared together in Adidas marketing, including promotional work surrounding the 2026 World Cup, meaning a dedicated 2027 collaboration would build on an existing relationship rather than introduce the pair for the first time.

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The reported plan also points toward a much bigger long-term strategy for Adidas. With Messi potentially approaching the end of his signature-boot era, Yamal is being positioned as a natural successor and could eventually become the brand’s primary global soccer ambassador.