Lamine Yamal makes history with Spain after scoring against England and Croatia in 2026-27 Nations League

Lamine Yamal is regarded as the future of soccer, but he is already the present. The winger just made history for Spain after scoring back-to-back goals against England and Croatia in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League.

On Matchday 1 of the 2026–27 Nations League, Lamine Yamal scored just 104 seconds into the match against England, paving the way for Spain’s eventual victory.

In the following match, the winger scored 70 seconds after kickoff against Croatia. This marked the first time in the 106-year history of the Spanish national team that they scored within the first two minutes of two consecutive games—with Lamine Yamal as the goalscorer on both occasions, per Spanish stat expert MisterChip.

Lamine Yamal has his eyes set on the Ballon d’Or

This year, Lamine Yamal made his World Cup debut and lifted the trophy with Spain. He enjoyed a sensational year, and although a UEFA Champions League title with Barcelona eluded him, he remains a frontrunner to win the Ballon d’Or.

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The winger has stated multiple times that he believes he is among the favorites for the individual accolade. In a World Cup year, international triumph carries immense weight with voters, much as it did for Lionel Messi in 2022.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

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With these individual performances, Lamine Yamal continues to make a compelling case for why he deserves the Ballon d’Or. While the final outcome rests with the voters, the winger is certainly making a strong impression with his brilliant form.

Spain are the best right now

Beyond their 2026 World Cup title, it is clear that Spain are the dominant team in world soccer right now. They enter as favorites in every match they play, even when performing on the road.

On Matchday 1, they defeated England at Wembley, one of the most formidable venues in global football. Now, they have their sights set on securing the Nations League title as they continue their reign at the summit of international soccer.

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