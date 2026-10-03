Lamine Yamal starts today: Confirmed lineups for Spain vs Czechia in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Spain hosts Czech Republic at the Estadio Nuevo Carlos Tartiere, looking to make it three wins from three in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League as Lamine Yamal continues his sensational run of form.

La Roja opened the campaign with a 3-2 win over England at Wembley before thrashing Croatia 4-1 three days later, moving to six points and the top of Group 3 of League A.

The reigning world and European champions have now won nine straight games in all competitions and remain unbeaten over 90 minutes since a friendly against Colombia back in March 2024.

Czech Republic, meanwhile, sit bottom of the group without a point, having lost 2-1 to Croatia in their opener before falling 2-0 at home to England. Santi Denia’s side are already under pressure heading into this one, and they’ve never beaten Spain in seven previous meetings, with La Roja winning five of those and the most recent encounter, in June 2022, ending in a 2-0 Spain victory.

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Yamal has been nothing short of unstoppable this international window, with three goals and an assist in Spain’s first two matches, and he’s set to lead the line again as De la Fuente looks to extend his side’s dominant run.

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see also Lamine Yamal makes history with Spain after scoring against England and Croatia in 2026-27 Nations League

Confirmed lineup for Spain

De la Fuente is expected to shuffle his side from the one that routed Croatia, with Aymeric Laporte poised to return to defense and Rodri and Dani Olmo both back in midfield.

Spain confirmed starting XI: David Raya; Iván Fresneda, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Fran García; Pedri, Rodri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Roberto Fernández.

Confirmed lineup for Czech Republic

Denia’s confirmed XI brought a few changes from the projection, with Antonín Kinský starting in goal ahead of Matěj Kovář and Robin Hranáč left out of the back line entirely.

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Czech Republic confirmed starting XI: Antonín Kinský; Michal Sáček, Štěpán Chaloupek, Ladislav Krejčí, Jiří Sláma; Lukáš Ambros, Roman Macek, Alex Král; Matej Radosta, Ondřej Lingr, Adam Hložek.