How to watch Club America vs Tijuana match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

|WHO
|Club America vs Tijuana
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|WHERE
|TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Club America vs Tijuana record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Tijuana vs. Club America
|0-0
|January 10, 2026
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Tijuana
|3-1
|July 17, 2025
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Tijuana
|1-1
|January 17, 2025
|Liga MX
|Tijuana vs. Club America
|2-2
|November 22, 2024
|Liga MX
|Tijuana vs. Club America
|2-2
|October 24, 2024
|Liga MX
|Tijuana vs. Club America
|0-2
|January 14, 2024
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Tijuana
|3-0
|November 5, 2023
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Tijuana
|2-1
|March 26, 2023
|Club Friendlies
|Club America vs. Tijuana
|2-1
|February 20, 2023
|Liga MX
|Tijuana vs. Club America
|2-0
|July 24, 2022
|Liga MX
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club America
|13
|+15
|27
|2
|Cruz Azul
|14
|+9
|26
|3
|Chivas
|14
|+9
|26
|4
|Atlas
|14
|-1
|24
|5
|Toluca
|14
|+10
|23
|6
|Leon
|14
|+3
|22
|7
|Monterrey
|13
|+5
|20
|8
|Tijuana
|13
|+4
|20
|9
|Queretaro
|13
|-1
|20
|10
|Santos Laguna
|14
|+0
|19
|11
|San Luis
|14
|-3
|19
|12
|Pumas UNAM
|14
|-3
|17
|13
|Pachuca
|14
|+3
|16
|14
|Puebla
|14
|-5
|16
|15
|Tigres
|14
|-4
|15
|16
|Atlante
|14
|-6
|14
|17
|Necaxa
|14
|-11
|10
|18
|Juarez
|14
|-24
|5
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Club America vs. Tijuana
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|11:00 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club America vs Tijuana and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Club America will face Tijuana on Wednesday, October 28, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- TUDN USA will carry the Club America vs Tijuana game in the United States.
- Club America lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 meetings.