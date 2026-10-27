How to watch Club America vs Tijuana match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Tijuana on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Club America vs Tijuana WHAT Liga MX WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 28, 2026 WHERE TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Club America dropped a 1-2 decision to Pachuca on October 26, snapping a two-game winning streak that included a 5-2 rout of Atlas and a wild 5-3 shootout against Leon. Those three results show a team capable of scoring in bunches but also prone to defensive lapses, something that cropped up again in the loss to Pachuca. Wednesday’s match at home gives them a chance to get back on track after consecutive high-scoring affairs. Club America will look to tighten things up defensively while keeping the attack that produced 10 goals in two games intact.

Tijuana head into this one on a stronger run, having beaten Santos Laguna 4-1 on October 26 after draws against Toluca and Puebla. The 2-2 result with Toluca on October 22 and the scoreless draw with Puebla on October 17 point to a team that had been grinding out points before finding their scoring touch against Santos Laguna. That victory snapped a two-game stretch without a win and gives Tijuana some momentum heading into the trip to face Club America. A result on the road would add to a positive turn in form over their last three outings.

Club America vs Tijuana record

Club America hold a clear edge in this series, winning 5 of the 10 meetings between the two sides, with Tijuana taking just 1 and 4 ending in draws. The most recent meeting on January 10 ended scoreless in Tijuana, continuing a pattern of tight, low-scoring games in this matchup, including back-to-back 2-2 draws in Tijuana during the fall of 2024. Club America’s wins have often come at home, including a 3-1 result on July 17, 2025, and a 3-0 win on November 5, 2023, while Tijuana’s lone win in the sample came in Tijuana on July 24, 2022.

Match Score Date Competition Tijuana vs. Club America 0-0 January 10, 2026 Liga MX Club America vs. Tijuana 3-1 July 17, 2025 Liga MX Club America vs. Tijuana 1-1 January 17, 2025 Liga MX Tijuana vs. Club America 2-2 November 22, 2024 Liga MX Tijuana vs. Club America 2-2 October 24, 2024 Liga MX Tijuana vs. Club America 0-2 January 14, 2024 Liga MX Club America vs. Tijuana 3-0 November 5, 2023 Liga MX Club America vs. Tijuana 2-1 March 26, 2023 Club Friendlies Club America vs. Tijuana 2-1 February 20, 2023 Liga MX Tijuana vs. Club America 2-0 July 24, 2022 Liga MX

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2026 Liga MX Apertura standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Club America 13 +15 27 2 Cruz Azul 14 +9 26 3 Chivas 14 +9 26 4 Atlas 14 -1 24 5 Toluca 14 +10 23 6 Leon 14 +3 22 7 Monterrey 13 +5 20 8 Tijuana 13 +4 20 9 Queretaro 13 -1 20 10 Santos Laguna 14 +0 19 11 San Luis 14 -3 19 12 Pumas UNAM 14 -3 17 13 Pachuca 14 +3 16 14 Puebla 14 -5 16 15 Tigres 14 -4 15 16 Atlante 14 -6 14 17 Necaxa 14 -11 10 18 Juarez 14 -24 5

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Club America vs. Tijuana Wednesday, October 28, 2026 11:00 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

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With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club America vs Tijuana and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

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Summary