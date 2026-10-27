How to watch Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

|WHO
|Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati
|WHAT
|MLS
|WHEN
|7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|Apple TV
Match Overview
Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
|3-5
|May 13, 2026
|MLS
|FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
|0-4
|November 23, 2025
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati
|0-0
|July 26, 2025
|MLS
|FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
|3-0
|July 16, 2025
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati
|2-0
|August 24, 2024
|MLS
|FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
|6-1
|July 6, 2024
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati
|0-1
|October 7, 2023
|MLS
|FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
|3-3
|August 23, 2023
|US Open Cup
|FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
|1-0
|April 1, 2023
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati
|4-4
|July 31, 2022
|MLS
2026 MLS season standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Nashville
|31
|+43
|70
|2
|Whitecaps
|31
|+31
|55
|3
|Inter Miami
|31
|+20
|55
|4
|New England
|31
|+9
|55
|5
|FC Dallas
|31
|+11
|54
|6
|STL FC
|31
|+12
|51
|7
|Chicago Fire
|31
|+9
|51
|8
|San Jose
|31
|+7
|48
|9
|Houston Dynamo
|31
|+2
|48
|10
|LAFC
|32
|+15
|47
|11
|Charlotte FC
|31
|+7
|47
|12
|Union
|31
|+12
|46
|13
|Sounders FC
|31
|+2
|43
|14
|Rapids
|31
|+1
|42
|15
|FC Cincinnati
|31
|-7
|42
|16
|Orlando City
|31
|-12
|42
|17
|LA Galaxy
|32
|-9
|41
|18
|Real Salt Lake
|31
|+0
|39
|19
|Red Bulls
|31
|-15
|39
|20
|Columbus
|31
|+1
|38
|21
|Timbers
|31
|-4
|37
|22
|Toronto FC
|31
|-11
|36
|23
|NYCFC
|31
|+2
|35
|24
|San Diego FC
|31
|-3
|35
|25
|Minnesota United
|31
|-8
|35
|26
|Austin
|31
|-17
|34
|27
|D.C. United
|31
|-17
|33
|28
|Atlanta United
|31
|-15
|30
|29
|CF Montreal
|31
|-26
|25
|30
|Sporting KC
|31
|-40
|22
All upcoming 2026 MLS season games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|NYCFC vs. Atlanta United
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|7:30 PM
|Toronto FC vs. D.C. United
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|7:30 PM
|New England vs. Red Bulls
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|7:30 PM
|Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|7:30 PM
|Charlotte FC vs. CF Montreal
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|7:30 PM
|STL FC vs. Timbers
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Nashville vs. Union
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Minnesota United vs. Sporting KC
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|8:30 PM
|FC Dallas vs. Columbus
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Austin vs. Real Salt Lake
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Whitecaps vs. San Diego FC
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|10:30 PM
|Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|10:30 PM
|San Jose vs. Rapids
|Wednesday, October 28, 2026
|10:30 PM
Details on how to watch
Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Inter Miami will face FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, October 28, for the 2026 MLS season.
- Apple TV will carry the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati game in the United States.
- FC Cincinnati lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in 10 meetings.