How to watch Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati WHAT MLS WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Wednesday, October 28, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM Apple TV

Match Overview

Inter Miami host FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, October 28 in the 2026 MLS season. Miami enter this one coming off a 0-2 loss to the Red Bulls last Saturday, a result that snapped a two-game winning run. Before that defeat they beat Atlanta United 3-1 on October 17 and downed NYCFC 2-0 on October 14. They will look to bounce back quickly after their recent form took a hit.

FC Cincinnati arrive in good shape, having won their last two matches against DC, a 2-0 result on October 24 following a 2-1 win on October 21. Those victories came after a 0-2 loss to Columbus on October 18. Cincinnati have shown they can respond well after a setback, and they will want to carry that momentum into Miami.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati record

These two sides have met 10 times, with FC Cincinnati holding the edge at 4 wins to Inter Miami’s 3, along with 3 draws. The most recent meeting came on May 13, 2026, when Miami won 5-3 on the road at Cincinnati. Miami also took a 4-0 win at Cincinnati back on November 23, 2025, while a 0-0 draw was played in Miami on July 26, 2025. The series has produced plenty of goals over the years, including a 6-1 Cincinnati win in July 2024 and a 4-4 draw in Miami back in 2022.

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Match Score Date Competition FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami 3-5 May 13, 2026 MLS FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami 0-4 November 23, 2025 MLS Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati 0-0 July 26, 2025 MLS FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami 3-0 July 16, 2025 MLS Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati 2-0 August 24, 2024 MLS FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami 6-1 July 6, 2024 MLS Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati 0-1 October 7, 2023 MLS FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami 3-3 August 23, 2023 US Open Cup FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami 1-0 April 1, 2023 MLS Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati 4-4 July 31, 2022 MLS

2026 MLS season standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Nashville 31 +43 70 2 Whitecaps 31 +31 55 3 Inter Miami 31 +20 55 4 New England 31 +9 55 5 FC Dallas 31 +11 54 6 STL FC 31 +12 51 7 Chicago Fire 31 +9 51 8 San Jose 31 +7 48 9 Houston Dynamo 31 +2 48 10 LAFC 32 +15 47 11 Charlotte FC 31 +7 47 12 Union 31 +12 46 13 Sounders FC 31 +2 43 14 Rapids 31 +1 42 15 FC Cincinnati 31 -7 42 16 Orlando City 31 -12 42 17 LA Galaxy 32 -9 41 18 Real Salt Lake 31 +0 39 19 Red Bulls 31 -15 39 20 Columbus 31 +1 38 21 Timbers 31 -4 37 22 Toronto FC 31 -11 36 23 NYCFC 31 +2 35 24 San Diego FC 31 -3 35 25 Minnesota United 31 -8 35 26 Austin 31 -17 34 27 D.C. United 31 -17 33 28 Atlanta United 31 -15 30 29 CF Montreal 31 -26 25 30 Sporting KC 31 -40 22

All upcoming 2026 MLS season games

Game Day Time (ET) NYCFC vs. Atlanta United Wednesday, October 28, 2026 7:30 PM Toronto FC vs. D.C. United Wednesday, October 28, 2026 7:30 PM New England vs. Red Bulls Wednesday, October 28, 2026 7:30 PM Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati Wednesday, October 28, 2026 7:30 PM Charlotte FC vs. CF Montreal Wednesday, October 28, 2026 7:30 PM STL FC vs. Timbers Wednesday, October 28, 2026 8:30 PM Nashville vs. Union Wednesday, October 28, 2026 8:30 PM Minnesota United vs. Sporting KC Wednesday, October 28, 2026 8:30 PM FC Dallas vs. Columbus Wednesday, October 28, 2026 8:30 PM Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City Wednesday, October 28, 2026 8:30 PM Austin vs. Real Salt Lake Wednesday, October 28, 2026 8:30 PM Whitecaps vs. San Diego FC Wednesday, October 28, 2026 10:30 PM Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo Wednesday, October 28, 2026 10:30 PM San Jose vs. Rapids Wednesday, October 28, 2026 10:30 PM

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Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary