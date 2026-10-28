Why is Christian Pulisic not starting for Milan vs Bologna in 2026-27 Serie A game?

Christian Pulisic is set to begin Milan’s Serie A clash against Bologna on the bench on Wednesday, despite his impressive recent performances under Ruben Amorim. The decision comes at a crucial stage of the campaign, with Milan looking to maintain its unbeaten league record while preparing for a highly anticipated derby against Inter this weekend.

The American winger has been an important contributor to Milan’s attack, but Amorim must carefully manage his squad amid a demanding schedule and a growing injury crisis. With several regular starters unavailable, the Portuguese coach faces difficult decisions as he attempts to secure another three points at San Siro.

The Rossoneri enter the Bologna fixture after recording a 2-0 away victory against Udinese on Sunday, with Pulisic opening the scoring before Omari Hutchinson added a second goal. That result provided a welcome response to the Rossoneri’s disappointing 3-0 Europa League defeat against Bournemouth.

Amorim’s team remain unbeaten in their first eight Serie A matches, recording five wins and three draws. Milan has also won all three of its league matches at San Siro this season, giving them it a strong foundation ahead of another demanding test.

Bologna, meanwhile, arrives with renewed confidence after defeating Cagliari 2-0. Raffaele Palladino’s side have improved since his appointment, although the Red and Blacks’ strong home record makes the visitors’ task particularly challenging.

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Why is Pulisic starting on the bench against Bologna?

The main reason behind Pulisic’s expected absence from the starting lineup is workload management ahead of Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina against Inter. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Amorim’s idea is to rest both Pulisic and veteran midfielder Luka Modric, preserving their energy for the high-profile encounter.

Pulisic has also been managed carefully since returning from an injury sustained while representing the United States at the World Cup. La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the American has not started consecutive matches with European fixtures in between this season, reflecting the club’s cautious approach to his fitness.

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The decision is therefore understood to be precautionary rather than a reflection of his performances. The 28-year-old forward started against Udinese and scored, registering four goal involvements across his last seven Serie A appearances, matching his contribution from the previous 20 league matches.

Pulisic to return for Derby della Madonnina

With Pulisic rested, young attacking midfielder Alphadjo Cisse will start. The Italian prospect will play behind striker Goncalo Ramos, linking Milan’s midfield to the forward line while adding creativity in the final third.

The USMNT star’s absence from the starting XI is part of a broader effort to manage a squad stretched by injuries. Samuel Chukwueze, Mattia Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers and Filippo Terracciano are among the players missing the match, while Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira and Mario Gila have also been reported as unavailable or unable to return in time.

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan scores

Resting Pulisic against the Rossoblu could prove valuable if it allows the American to approach the derby in better physical condition. Milan remains within reach of Serie A leaders Inter, and Saturday’s meeting offers Amorim’s side an opportunity to reduce the gap.

For now, Milan must find a way to maintain its domestic momentum without one of its most influential attackers in the starting lineup. Pulisic is available from the bench against Bologna, with his rest intended to help prepare him for the showdown with Inter.

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