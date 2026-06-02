Argentina rivals Austria suffer major World Cup blow as Christoph Baumgartner is ruled out with injury

Austria have joined the list of teams that have lost one of their key stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Christoph Baumgartner suffered an injury that will keep him out of the tournament, including the group-stage clash against Argentina.

“Christoph Baumgartner will be missed by the national team at the World Cup,” Austria announced in a statement published Tuesday on their official X account. “We wish you all the best, Baumi!”

The team also provided details about the attacking midfielder’s injury: “This was confirmed following today’s MRI examination. The 26-year-old suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh.”

The injury occurred Monday during Austria’s warm-up session ahead of their friendly match against Tunisia. Baumgartner was expected to be part of the squad for that game, the first of two scheduled tune-ups before the World Cup. The second will take place on June 11 against Guatemala.

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Even without the 26-year-old midfielder, Austria managed to secure a victory at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, defeating the African side 1-0 thanks to a goal from Marcel Sabitzer in the 62nd minute.

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Baumgartner was in top form heading into the World Cup

The loss of Christoph Baumgartner is especially painful for Austria considering the outstanding form he displayed during the 2025-26 season. With RB Leipzig, he recorded 17 goals and nine assists in 37 matches across the Bundesliga and the German Cup.

“This is undoubtedly very bitter news for Christoph and for us as a team. He is a very important player and a key personality within the squad,” head coach Ralph Rangnick said, according to Marca. “Right now, all our efforts are focused on giving him every possible support so that he can recover properly.”

Austria’s path at the World Cup

After completing their second and final friendly against Guatemala, Austria will turn their attention to their 2026 World Cup opener. The team will face Jordan on June 17 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Five days later, they will likely face their toughest test in Group J when they take on Argentina. Austria will then close out the group stage on June 27 against Algeria, hoping to secure a place in the Round of 32.

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