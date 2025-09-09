Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers
How to watch Bolivia vs Brazil match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Lucas Paqueta of Brazil
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesLucas Paqueta of Brazil
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bolivia vs Brazil on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Bolivia vs Brazil
WHAT CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying
WHEN 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT • Tuesday, September 9, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz Pay-Per-View
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Bolivia host Brazil in a high-stakes showdown that could make or break their World Cup dreams. Sitting at 17 points, Bolivia has no room for error—only a victory will keep their playoff hopes alive, and the home team will lean on the altitude and roaring local fans for an edge.

Brazil, coming off an impressive win over Chile, arrive looking to extend their momentum and assert dominance in South America. With six teams already clinched for the World Cup and two eliminated, all eyes are on who will snatch the crucial seventh spot and secure a chance at the intercontinental playoffs.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Bolivia vs Brazil and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Fanatiz has World Cup qualifiers such as Bolivia vs Brazil, and other exclusive pay-per-view matches, throughout the year. In addition, standard Fanatiz plans (a separate cost from pay-per-view packages) include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup Qualifiers games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
