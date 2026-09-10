Cristiano Ronaldo closes gap to soccer’s all-time heading record: How many more does he need?

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps finding new ways to add to his extraordinary career numbers, and his latest goal for Al-Nassr has once again put his aerial ability in the spotlight. At 41, the Portuguese star is still producing the kind of headed finishes that have defined some of the most memorable moments of his career, while another piece of soccer history is now firmly within reach.

Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr’s 2-1 victory over Abha on September 9, heading home an Angelo corner in the 22nd minute. The goal was his 979th career strike, moving him closer to the 1,000-goal milestone while also adding another entry to one of the most remarkable statistical chapters of his career.

The finish against Abha was classic Ronaldo. He attacked the delivery with perfect timing, generated enough power to beat the goalkeeper and watched as the ball struck the post before crossing the line. The goal also took Ronaldo to 158 headed goals, according to the commonly circulated modern statistical tally.

That figure puts him ahead of a long list of legendary forwards and highlights just how unusual his aerial production has been throughout a career that has included Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr. The 41-year-old was also named man of the match for the second time this season, after playing the full 90 minutes.

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So how many more headers does Ronaldo need?

This is where the viral claim requires some correction. A social media graphic celebrated Ronaldo as the outright record holder with 158 headed goals, claiming that he had overtaken Celtic legend Jimmy McGrory, who was listed at 157.

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However, historical compilations provide a different figure for McGrory, with the Scottish great credited with 162 headed goals in the more commonly referenced historical tally. That means Ronaldo is currently four headed goals away from the 162-goal mark attributed to McGrory, according to the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).

Rank Player Country Header Goals Appearances 1. Jimmy McGrory Scotland 162 520 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 158 1,334 3. Fred Roberts England 134 320 4. Jardel Brazil 131 465 5. Jared Borgetti Mexico 126 660 6. Telmo Zarra Spain 122 373 7. Carlos Santillana Spain 121 701 8. Hakan Sukur Turkey 118 821 8. Robert Lewandowski Poland 118 1,020

The distinction matters because there is no universally recognized FIFA database ranking every headed goal scored throughout soccer history. Statistics from the early decades of the 20th century are particularly difficult to verify, meaning totals for players such as McGrory can differ depending on the source and methodology.

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Ronaldo is already in a class of his own

Even with the historical caveat, Ronaldo’s numbers are extraordinary. The commonly cited top five for headed goals currently has McGrory on 162, Ronaldo on 158, Fred Roberts on 134, Mário Jardel on 132, and Santillana on 129. The gap between Ronaldo and the players immediately behind him shows just how far ahead he is of most of soccer history when it comes to scoring with his head.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr scores against Abha

What makes Ronaldo’s tally even more impressive is that he has never been a traditional target man whose entire game was built around playing as a penalty-box No. 9. He has spent large portions of his career operating from the wing or as a roaming forward, particularly during his Manchester United and Real Madrid years.

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His ability to attack crosses from different positions, combined with his leap, timing and movement, turned him into one of the most dangerous aerial players the sport has ever seen.