Cristiano Ronaldo puts Al-Nassr ahead of Al-Hilal in Saudi Pro League record books after extending remarkable goalscoring streak

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to leave his mark on Saudi soccer, and his latest goal for Al-Nassr has added another remarkable chapter to the club’s recent rise. The Portuguese superstar’s finish against Abha helped extend a goalscoring run that has survived for almost three years, carrying Al-Nassr closer to a piece of world soccer history.

Ronaldo scored in the 22nd minute of his side’s 2-1 victory over Abha on September 9, 2026, rising to meet an Angelo corner and sending a downward header toward goal. The ball struck the post before crossing the line, giving Ronaldo his 979th career goal and helping his club recover from its recent defeat to Al-Ittihad.

The significance of the goal becomes clearer when looking at the bigger picture. With the strike against Abha, Al-Nassr extended its scoring streak to 93 consecutive league matches, continuing a run that began in December 2023.

The club had already secured the domestic record earlier in the 2026-27 campaign. The Knight of Najd became the first team in Saudi Pro League history to score in 89 consecutive matches, surpassing the previous benchmark of 88 held by Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr scores against Abha

The streak began on December 8, 2023, when Al-Nassr defeated Al-Riyadh 4-1. Since then, the Riyadh club has found the net in every league fixture, turning what initially looked like a routine run of scoring form into one of the most remarkable streaks in modern domestic soccer.

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Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr close in on world record

Breaking the Saudi record was only part of the story. By scoring against Abha, Al-Nassr reached 93 consecutive league matches with at least one goal, matching the historic mark associated with Argentine giant River Plate. River Plate achieved the same figure between 1936 and 1939, meaning the Saudi club has matched a record that stood for decades.

The achievement is particularly striking because Al-Nassr has maintained the run across multiple seasons, managers and squads. The arrival of major international stars has transformed the Saudi Pro League in recent years, but Al-Nassr’s ability to consistently find goals has remained remarkably stable.

One more match could make history

Al-Nassr is now one scoring game away from taking the world record outright, assuming the 93-match River Plate benchmark is used. That gives every upcoming league fixture an added layer of significance. The club does not need a victory or a particular number of goals to break the mark, as one goal would be enough to move beyond 93 consecutive matches.

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The consistency behind the run has also been a collective achievement. Ronaldo has been central to Al-Nassr’s attacking threat, but the streak has survived because the club has repeatedly found contributions from different players and maintained its ability to score across changing circumstances.

For Ronaldo personally, the Abha match was another reminder that age has done little to diminish his influence. At 41 years old, the forward played the entire match and was named Al-Nassr’s man of the match for the second time this season. His latest strike also moved him to 979 career goals, leaving him only 21 away from the extraordinary 1,000-goal milestone.

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