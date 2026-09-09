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Lamine Yamal outpaces Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to become third-youngest Champions League free-kick scorer

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lamine Yamal scored his first-ever direct free kick in the Champions League on Wednesday, curling home during Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Feyenoord in the 78th minute. At 19 years and 58 days old, the Spanish winger became the third-youngest player to score a free kick in the competition’s modern era.

Only two players have managed the feat at a younger age: Wayne Rooney, who scored a free kick for Manchester United against Fenerbahce in 2004 at 18 years and 340 days, and Marat Izmailov, who did so for Porto against Anderlecht in 2001 at 19 years and 33 days. Yamal’s effort narrowly edges out Mario Balotelli and Miralem Pjanic, who both scored their first Champions League free kicks in 2009 at slightly older ages.

The strike itself was a technical showcase: Yamal curled the ball with his left foot from roughly 20 meters out, threading it between two Feyenoord players in the wall who jumped and shifted to try to block the effort, before it dropped into the bottom corner. The goal made it 4-0 to Barcelona at the time and was his first of the new Champions League campaign.

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The result added further gloss to what was already a dominant night for Barcelona, who put five past Feyenoord to open their 2026-27 Champions League campaign with three points, with Raphinha scoring twice and Karim Adeyemi and deadline-day signing Gabriel Jesus also getting on the scoresheet.

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Yamal leaves Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi behind

The milestone also puts Yamal well ahead of the pace set by two of the sport’s greatest free-kick specialists. Cristiano Ronaldo did not score his first Champions League free kick until he was 24 years and three months old, netting a memorable strike from roughly 40 yards out against Arsenal in the 2009 semifinals.

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Lamine Yamal surpasses Lionel Messi to become Barcelona’s youngest player to reach 50 goals

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Lamine Yamal surpasses Lionel Messi to become Barcelona’s youngest player to reach 50 goals

Lionel Messi got there earlier, but still well behind Yamal’s timeline, scoring his first Champions League free kick against Dynamo Kyiv in December 2009 at 22 years and nearly six months old.

The gap is striking: Yamal reached the milestone roughly five years before Ronaldo and more than three years before Messi did, underlining how the Barcelona academy product continues to outpace two legends of the game.

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