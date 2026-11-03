Is Lamine Yamal playing? Projected lineups for Barcelona vs Aston Villa in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Raphinha joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an impressive LaLiga feat with brace for Barcelona vs Alaves

Few players in LaLiga history can say they have matched the start to a season that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo once produced. Raphinha has now earned a place in that conversation. The Brazilian winger is having a standout 2026-27 campaign, and his latest performance at home has put him alongside two of the greatest […]