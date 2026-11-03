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Is Lamine Yamal playing? Projected lineups for Barcelona vs Aston Villa in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

World Soccer Talk

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Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
Barcelona host Aston Villa at the Spotify Camp Nou in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, in a big league phase clash where the English side has yet to taste defeat in the competition. For this match, Lamine Yamal is expected to start in Hansi Flick’s attack.
Barcelona come in off a loss against PSG (2-4). Before that, they beat Galatasaray 4-1. They have won 1 of their last 2 and want more of the same here.
In their most recent outing, Aston Villa beat Viking 3-1. That followed a win against Fenerbahce (6-0). They arrive on a winning run and will try to extend it here.
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Barcelona projected lineup

Barcelona line up in a 4-2-3-1.
Barcelona projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Joan García, João Cancelo, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Alejandro Balde, Rodri, Fermín López, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon. Coach: Hansi Flick.

Aston Villa projected lineup

Aston Villa line up in a 4-2-3-1.
Aston Villa projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Zion Suzuki, Matty Cash, Víctor Lindelöf, Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen, Boubacar Kamara, Johan Manzambi, João Gomes, John McGinn, Nicolas Jackson, Ibrahim Mbaye. Coach: Unai Emery.
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