How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, November 3, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Atletico Madrid host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 3. Atletico come into this one off a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart on October 20, which followed a 2-0 win over Man U on October 13. Before that they lost 1-2 to Liverpool back on September 9. Results have been mixed lately, and a home game against Bayern gives them a chance to measure themselves against one of the group’s stronger sides.

Bayern Munich head into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw at Arsenal on October 21, having also drawn 3-3 with Viking on October 13. Those two results followed a more convincing 5-0 win over Bodo Glimt on September 10. The draws have interrupted what started as a strong run, and Bayern will look to tighten up defensively away from home against Atletico.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: last 5 meetings

In their last 5 meetings, Atletico Madrid have won 1 and Bayern Munich have won 3, with 1 draw.

Match Score Date Competition Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich 1-1 December 1, 2020 Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid 4-0 October 21, 2020 Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid 1-0 December 6, 2016 2016/2017 Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich 1-0 September 28, 2016 2016/2017 Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid 2-1 May 3, 2016 2015/2016

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 3 +9 9 2 Aston Villa 3 +9 9 3 Liverpool 3 +5 9 4 Real Madrid 3 +5 9 5 Real Betis 3 +3 9 6 Stuttgart 3 +5 7 7 Arsenal 3 +4 7 8 Barcelona 3 +5 6 9 Como 1907 3 +5 6 10 Manchester City 3 +4 6 11 Club Brugge 3 +3 6 12 Sporting 3 +3 6 13 Dortmund 3 +1 6 14 Bayern Munich 3 +5 5 15 Roma 3 +3 4 16 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 +1 4 17 Atletico Madrid 3 +1 4 18 PSV 3 +0 4 19 Villarreal 3 +0 3 20 Inter Milan 3 -1 3 21 Manchester United 3 -1 3 22 Napoli 3 -2 3 23 LASK 3 -3 3 24 Galatasaray 3 -3 3 25 Sabah FK 3 -3 3 26 Feyenoord 3 -4 3 27 Lens 3 -4 3 28 Bodo Glimt 3 -5 3 29 RB Leipzig 3 -5 3 30 AEK Athens 3 -5 3 31 Fenerbahce 3 -6 2 32 Slavia Praha 3 -3 1 33 Viking 3 -4 1 34 Porto 3 -4 0 35 Lille 3 -6 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 3 -12 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Villarreal vs. PSG Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester United vs. Roma Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Bodo Glimt vs. Lille Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Barcelona vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM Viking vs. Sabah FK Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Lens vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM PSV vs. Club Brugge Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. Napoli Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Dortmund vs. Real Betis Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary