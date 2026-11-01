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Fermin Lopez opens up on Manchester United transfer rumors with clear message for Barcelona

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Fermin Lopez of Barcelona
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesFermin Lopez of Barcelona

Manchester United have emerged as a serious potential landing spot for Fermin Lopez, but the Spanish international has moved quickly to quell speculation regarding an impending departure from Barcelona.

Recognized as one of the most dynamic box-to-box midfielders in world soccer, Fermín has captured the attention of several European heavyweights. Manchester United are among the suitors actively monitoring his situation ahead of upcoming transfer windows, but the 23-year-old La Masia graduate has maintained an uncompromising stance: he has no intention of leaving Catalonia, neither now nor in the future.

“Manchester United links? I don’t pay attention to that kind of news. I want to stay here at Barça as long as possible,” Lopez said, per Fabrizio Romano. “I hope to end my career at this club and retire here.”

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An internal battle at Barcelona

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is well aware of Fermín’s unique intensity and goalscoring threat from deep. However, the German tactician faces a perpetual selection dilemma due to the presence of Dani Olmo, who competes directly with Fermín for minutes in the advanced midfield role.

Fermin Lopez of Spain in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Fermin Lopez of Spain in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

While Olmo provides an incisive, creative playmaking presence between the lines, Fermin offers an aggressive, high-pressing dynamic capable of bursting into the penalty area. With both players demanding regular starts, reports in Spain suggest the club’s sporting department may eventually view one of them as a valuable financial bargaining chip should lucrative proposals arrive from abroad.

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Fermin’s tactical versatility remains his greatest asset in fending off transfer rumors. Capable of functioning as an interior midfielder, a second striker, or drifting onto the right flank, he provides defensive work rate and offensive punch in equal measure. With Flick’s frontline rotations firmly established, Fermín’s central deployment will remain crucial to Barcelona’s domestic and European ambitions.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why Fermin Lopez is missing the 2026 World Cup for Spain

Why Fermin Lopez is missing the 2026 World Cup for Spain

Spain will navigate their 2026 World Cup campaign in North America without a crucial piece as Barcelona's Fermín López has been ruled out of the tournament.

Fermin Lopez confirms 2026 World Cup absence with Spain after his surgery: ‘It’s time to cheer on the national team from home’

Fermin Lopez confirms 2026 World Cup absence with Spain after his surgery: ‘It’s time to cheer on the national team from home’

During FC Barcelona’s recent victory against Real Betis, Fermín López suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. After successfully undergoing surgery, he confirmed that he will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain, while also sharing an emotional message.

Fermin Lopez’s 2026 World Cup hopes with Spain at risk as Barcelona star’s fracture forces him to undergo surgery

Fermin Lopez’s 2026 World Cup hopes with Spain at risk as Barcelona star’s fracture forces him to undergo surgery

Amid the victory against Real Betis, FC Barcelona received terrible news, as Fermín López suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. As a result, the 23-year-old star has now put his participation in the 2026 World Cup with Spain at serious risk.

Fermin Lopez horror injury scare: What really happened in the clash with Juan Musso during Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in Champions League

Fermin Lopez horror injury scare: What really happened in the clash with Juan Musso during Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in Champions League

Fermin Lopez was left at the center of attention during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona after a tense and unusual moment involving goalkeeper Juan Musso.

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