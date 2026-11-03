Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

Atletico Madrid host Bayern Munich in a Champions League clash between two sides still searching for consistent defensive form this season.

Atletico Madrid enter this one off a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart on October 20, following a 2-0 win over Man U the week before on October 13. The point against Stuttgart snapped the momentum built by that victory, leaving Diego Simeone’s side with mixed results heading into this fixture. A strong showing here would help Atletico Madrid steady themselves in the group stage table.

Bayern Munich come into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw with Arsenal on October 21, which followed a wild 3-3 draw against Viking on October 13. Six goals conceded across those two games point to ongoing issues at the back for Aaron Danks’ team. A result in Madrid would go a long way toward settling those concerns and building confidence in Europe.

Atletico Madrid projected lineup

Simeone sets Atletico Madrid up in a 4-4-2, with Oblak behind a back four of Llorente, Pubill, Hancko and Grimaldo. Giuliano Simeone and Rodrigo Mendoza Martínez Moya provide the width in midfield, while Barrios and Baena look to control possession through the center. Lee Kang-in and Julián Alvarez lead the attack, and with no absences listed, Atletico Madrid can field their preferred setup.

Atletico Madrid projected starting XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Dávid Hancko, Alex Grimaldo, Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo Mendoza Martínez Moya, Pablo Barrios, Álex Baena, Lee Kang-in, Julián Alvarez. Coach: Diego Simeone.

Bayern Munich projected lineup

Danks lines Bayern Munich up in a 4-2-3-1, with Urbig in goal behind Laimer, Upamecano, Tah and Davies. Kimmich and Pavlović sit as the double pivot, screening a attacking line of Karl, Olise and Brown behind lone striker Harry Kane. There are no absences for Bayern Munich, so Danks can select from his full group for this trip to Madrid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayern Munich projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Urbig, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Lennart Karl, Aleksandar Pavlović, Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Nathaniel Brown. Coach: Aaron Danks.