Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
© AlamyAtletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid host Bayern Munich in a Champions League clash between two sides still searching for consistent defensive form this season.
Atletico Madrid enter this one off a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart on October 20, following a 2-0 win over Man U the week before on October 13. The point against Stuttgart snapped the momentum built by that victory, leaving Diego Simeone’s side with mixed results heading into this fixture. A strong showing here would help Atletico Madrid steady themselves in the group stage table.
Bayern Munich come into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw with Arsenal on October 21, which followed a wild 3-3 draw against Viking on October 13. Six goals conceded across those two games point to ongoing issues at the back for Aaron Danks’ team. A result in Madrid would go a long way toward settling those concerns and building confidence in Europe.
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Atletico Madrid projected lineup

Simeone sets Atletico Madrid up in a 4-4-2, with Oblak behind a back four of Llorente, Pubill, Hancko and Grimaldo. Giuliano Simeone and Rodrigo Mendoza Martínez Moya provide the width in midfield, while Barrios and Baena look to control possession through the center. Lee Kang-in and Julián Alvarez lead the attack, and with no absences listed, Atletico Madrid can field their preferred setup.
Atletico Madrid projected starting XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Dávid Hancko, Alex Grimaldo, Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo Mendoza Martínez Moya, Pablo Barrios, Álex Baena, Lee Kang-in, Julián Alvarez. Coach: Diego Simeone.

Bayern Munich projected lineup

Danks lines Bayern Munich up in a 4-2-3-1, with Urbig in goal behind Laimer, Upamecano, Tah and Davies. Kimmich and Pavlović sit as the double pivot, screening a attacking line of Karl, Olise and Brown behind lone striker Harry Kane. There are no absences for Bayern Munich, so Danks can select from his full group for this trip to Madrid.
Advertisement
Bayern Munich projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Urbig, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Lennart Karl, Aleksandar Pavlović, Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Nathaniel Brown. Coach: Aaron Danks.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League on US television and via legal streaming.

Why is Manuel Neuer not playing for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in 2026-27 Bundesliga?

Why is Manuel Neuer not playing for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in 2026-27 Bundesliga?

Manuel Neuer is not playing for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga Klassiker, a big absence for a match in which both clubs enter level on points at the top of the table. The veteran captain is out with a persistent foot problem that has kept him away from the team on and […]

Bayern Munich make final decision on Harry Kane’s future following 2026 Ballon d’Or triumph

Bayern Munich make final decision on Harry Kane’s future following 2026 Ballon d’Or triumph

Fresh off capturing the 2026 Ballon d'Or in London, Harry Kane's future at Bayern Munich has been definitively settled, with the Bavarian giants moving decisively to shut down transfer speculation.

Harry Kane wins first Ballon d’Or at 33: How old were Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo when they won theirs?

Harry Kane wins first Ballon d’Or at 33: How old were Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo when they won theirs?

Harry Kane has secured his first Ballon d'Or at 33 after capturing the 2026 edition, but how does his age compare to that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when they first won the award?

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo