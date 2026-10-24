How to watch Club America vs Pachuca match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

|WHO
|Club America vs Pachuca
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|9:05pm ET / 6:05pm PT • Sunday, October 25, 2026
|WHERE
|TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Club America vs Pachuca record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Pachuca vs. Club America
|0-0
|January 19, 2026
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Pachuca
|2-0
|August 31, 2025
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Pachuca
|2-0
|May 11, 2025
|Liga MX
|Pachuca vs. Club America
|0-0
|May 8, 2025
|Liga MX
|Pachuca vs. Club America
|1-0
|April 5, 2025
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Pachuca
|2-1
|November 7, 2024
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Pachuca
|1-1
|May 12, 2024
|Liga MX
|Pachuca vs. Club America
|1-1
|May 9, 2024
|Liga MX
|Pachuca vs. Club America
|2-1
|May 1, 2024
|Concacaf Champions Cup
|Club America vs. Pachuca
|1-1
|April 24, 2024
|Concacaf Champions Cup
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club America
|12
|+16
|27
|2
|Toluca
|14
|+10
|23
|3
|Chivas
|13
|+8
|23
|4
|Cruz Azul
|13
|+7
|23
|5
|Leon
|14
|+3
|22
|6
|Atlas
|13
|-2
|21
|7
|Monterrey
|12
|+6
|20
|8
|Queretaro
|12
|+1
|20
|9
|Santos Laguna
|13
|+3
|19
|10
|San Luis
|14
|-3
|19
|11
|Tijuana
|12
|+1
|17
|12
|Pumas UNAM
|13
|-3
|16
|13
|Puebla
|13
|-4
|16
|14
|Tigres
|13
|-4
|14
|15
|Atlante
|14
|-6
|14
|16
|Pachuca
|13
|+2
|13
|17
|Necaxa
|14
|-11
|10
|18
|Juarez
|14
|-24
|5
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Monterrey vs. Chivas
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|11:10 PM
|Atlas vs. Puebla
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Club America vs. Pachuca
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|9:05 PM
|Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|11:10 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club America vs Pachuca and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Club America will face Pachuca on Sunday, October 25, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- TUDN USA will carry the Club America vs Pachuca game in the United States.
- Club America lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 10 meetings.