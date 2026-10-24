How to watch Club America vs Pachuca match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Pachuca on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Club America vs Pachuca WHAT Liga MX WHEN 9:05pm ET / 6:05pm PT • Sunday, October 25, 2026 WHERE TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Club America come into this match off a win against Atlas (5-2). Before that, they beat Leon 5-3. They have won 2 of their last 3 and will aim to build on that in this one.

In their most recent outing, Pachuca lost to Cruz Azul 1-2. That followed a loss against Monterrey (1-2). They are still waiting for a win in their last 3 games and need a result here.

Club America vs Pachuca record

Club America and Pachuca have met 65 times: 23 wins for Club America, 25 for Pachuca and 17 draws.

Match Score Date Competition Pachuca vs. Club America 0-0 January 19, 2026 Liga MX Club America vs. Pachuca 2-0 August 31, 2025 Liga MX Club America vs. Pachuca 2-0 May 11, 2025 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Club America 0-0 May 8, 2025 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Club America 1-0 April 5, 2025 Liga MX Club America vs. Pachuca 2-1 November 7, 2024 Liga MX Club America vs. Pachuca 1-1 May 12, 2024 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Club America 1-1 May 9, 2024 Liga MX Pachuca vs. Club America 2-1 May 1, 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Club America vs. Pachuca 1-1 April 24, 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup

2026 Liga MX Apertura standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Club America 12 +16 27 2 Toluca 14 +10 23 3 Chivas 13 +8 23 4 Cruz Azul 13 +7 23 5 Leon 14 +3 22 6 Atlas 13 -2 21 7 Monterrey 12 +6 20 8 Queretaro 12 +1 20 9 Santos Laguna 13 +3 19 10 San Luis 14 -3 19 11 Tijuana 12 +1 17 12 Pumas UNAM 13 -3 16 13 Puebla 13 -4 16 14 Tigres 13 -4 14 15 Atlante 14 -6 14 16 Pachuca 13 +2 13 17 Necaxa 14 -11 10 18 Juarez 14 -24 5

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All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Monterrey vs. Chivas Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:00 PM Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres Saturday, October 24, 2026 11:10 PM Atlas vs. Puebla Sunday, October 25, 2026 7:00 PM Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul Sunday, October 25, 2026 9:00 PM Club America vs. Pachuca Sunday, October 25, 2026 9:05 PM Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna Sunday, October 25, 2026 11:10 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club America vs Pachuca and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Club America will face Pachuca on Sunday, October 25, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.

TUDN USA will carry the Club America vs Pachuca game in the United States.

Club America lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 10 meetings.

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