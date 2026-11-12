How to watch Italy vs France match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Italy vs France on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Italy vs France WHAT UEFA Nations League WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Thursday, November 12, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Italy host France on Thursday, November 12 in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. Italy come into this one unbeaten in their last three outings, with a 3-1 win over Türkiye on October 5 following a 1-1 draw against this same French side on October 2 and a 4-1 win over Türkiye before that on September 28. That run shows a team scoring freely and holding its own against top opposition, and a result here would add another marker to that form heading into the rest of the Nations League schedule.

France arrive off the back of a 4-1 win over Belgium on October 5, sandwiched between the 1-1 draw with Italy on October 2 and a 1-0 win over Belgium on September 28. Three games without a loss, two of them against Belgium with a goal difference well in their favor, suggest France are scoring goals in bunches when they get going. The draw with Italy is the one blemish on paper, and they will see this as a chance to settle the score from that October meeting.

Italy vs France: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition France vs. Italy 1-1 October 2, 2026 UEFA Nations League Italy vs. France 1-3 November 17, 2024 UEFA Nations League France vs. Italy 1-3 September 6, 2024 UEFA Nations League France vs. Italy 3-1 June 1, 2018 Friendlies Italy vs. France 1-3 September 1, 2016 Friendlies Italy vs. France 1-2 November 14, 2012 Friendlies France vs. Italy 0-2 June 17, 2008 UEFA European Championship Italy vs. France 0-0 September 8, 2007 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers France vs. Italy 3-1 September 6, 2006 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Italy vs. France 1-1 July 9, 2006 FIFA World Cup

2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts 1 France 4 +5 10 2 Italy 4 +3 7 3 Belgium 4 +1 6 4 Turkey 4 -9 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET) Armenia vs. Cyprus Thursday, November 12, 2026 12:00 PM Turkey vs. Belgium Thursday, November 12, 2026 12:00 PM Montenegro vs. Latvia Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM San Marino vs. Belarus Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Albania vs. Finland Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM England vs. Croatia Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Czechia vs. Spain Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Italy vs. France Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Moldova vs. Kazakhstan Friday, November 13, 2026 12:00 PM Andorra vs. Gibraltar Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Liechtenstein vs. Azerbaijan Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Luxembourg vs. Estonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Bulgaria vs. Iceland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Slovakia vs. Faroe Islands Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Slovenia vs. Switzerland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Scotland vs. North Macedonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Serbia vs. Germany Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Netherlands vs. Greece Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Italy vs France and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Italy will face France on Thursday, November 12, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

Fubo, Fox Sports 1 will carry the Italy vs France game in the United States.

France lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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