How to watch Club America vs Toluca match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

|WHO
|Club America vs Toluca
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|11:10pm ET / 8:10pm PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026
|WHERE
|Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Club America vs Toluca: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Club America vs. Toluca
|2-1
|April 19, 2026
|Liga MX
|Toluca vs. Club America
|2-0
|November 9, 2025
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Toluca
|1-3
|July 21, 2025
|Campeón de Campeones
|Toluca vs. Club America
|2-0
|May 26, 2025
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Toluca
|0-0
|May 23, 2025
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Toluca
|3-0
|March 1, 2025
|Liga MX
|Toluca vs. Club America
|0-2
|November 30, 2024
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Toluca
|2-0
|November 28, 2024
|Liga MX
|Toluca vs. Club America
|4-0
|November 10, 2024
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Toluca
|5-1
|April 14, 2024
|Liga MX
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 15
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club America
|14
|+15
|28
|2
|Atlas
|15
|+0
|27
|3
|Cruz Azul
|14
|+9
|26
|4
|Chivas
|14
|+9
|26
|5
|Toluca
|14
|+10
|23
|6
|Leon
|14
|+3
|22
|7
|Tijuana
|14
|+4
|21
|8
|Monterrey
|13
|+5
|20
|9
|Queretaro
|14
|-3
|20
|10
|Santos Laguna
|14
|+0
|19
|11
|San Luis
|15
|-4
|19
|12
|Pumas UNAM
|14
|-3
|17
|13
|Pachuca
|14
|+3
|16
|14
|Puebla
|14
|-5
|16
|15
|Tigres
|14
|-4
|15
|16
|Atlante
|14
|-6
|14
|17
|Necaxa
|14
|-11
|10
|18
|Juarez
|15
|-22
|8
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|San Luis vs. Atlas
|Friday, October 30, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Juarez vs. Queretaro
|Friday, October 30, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM
|Friday, October 30, 2026
|11:00 PM
|Pachuca vs. Tigres
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Monterrey vs. Tijuana
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|9:05 PM
|Chivas vs. Atlante
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|9:07 PM
|Club America vs. Toluca
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:10 PM
|Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|6:00 PM
|Cruz Azul vs. Leon
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|8:10 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club America vs Toluca and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Club America will face Toluca on Saturday, October 31, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- Paramount+, TUDN USA will carry the Club America vs Toluca game in the United States.
- Club America lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.