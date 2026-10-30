How to watch Club America vs Toluca match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Toluca on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Club America vs Toluca WHAT Liga MX WHEN 11:10pm ET / 8:10pm PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Club America drew 1-1 with Tijuana de Caliente on October 29, a result that followed a 1-2 loss to Pachuca on October 26. Those two outcomes came right after a 5-2 win over Atlas on October 22, so the form has gone from strong to shaky in the space of three matches. Hosting Toluca on Saturday, October 31 gives them a chance to settle back into a winning rhythm in front of their own fans.

Toluca head into this one off three straight draws, 1-1 with Leon on October 24, 2-2 with Tijuana de Caliente on October 22, and 1-1 with San Luis on October 18. That stretch shows a team that keeps finding the net but cannot close games out, with six goals scored and six conceded across those three matches. A trip to face Club America on October 31 is a good test of whether they can turn that pattern into three points instead of one.

Club America vs Toluca: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Club America vs. Toluca 2-1 April 19, 2026 Liga MX Toluca vs. Club America 2-0 November 9, 2025 Liga MX Club America vs. Toluca 1-3 July 21, 2025 Campeón de Campeones Toluca vs. Club America 2-0 May 26, 2025 Liga MX Club America vs. Toluca 0-0 May 23, 2025 Liga MX Club America vs. Toluca 3-0 March 1, 2025 Liga MX Toluca vs. Club America 0-2 November 30, 2024 Liga MX Club America vs. Toluca 2-0 November 28, 2024 Liga MX Toluca vs. Club America 4-0 November 10, 2024 Liga MX Club America vs. Toluca 5-1 April 14, 2024 Liga MX

2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 15

# Team P GD Pts 1 Club America 14 +15 28 2 Atlas 15 +0 27 3 Cruz Azul 14 +9 26 4 Chivas 14 +9 26 5 Toluca 14 +10 23 6 Leon 14 +3 22 7 Tijuana 14 +4 21 8 Monterrey 13 +5 20 9 Queretaro 14 -3 20 10 Santos Laguna 14 +0 19 11 San Luis 15 -4 19 12 Pumas UNAM 14 -3 17 13 Pachuca 14 +3 16 14 Puebla 14 -5 16 15 Tigres 14 -4 15 16 Atlante 14 -6 14 17 Necaxa 14 -11 10 18 Juarez 15 -22 8

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All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) San Luis vs. Atlas Friday, October 30, 2026 9:00 PM Juarez vs. Queretaro Friday, October 30, 2026 9:00 PM Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM Friday, October 30, 2026 11:00 PM Pachuca vs. Tigres Saturday, October 31, 2026 7:00 PM Monterrey vs. Tijuana Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:05 PM Chivas vs. Atlante Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:07 PM Club America vs. Toluca Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:10 PM Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa Sunday, November 1, 2026 6:00 PM Cruz Azul vs. Leon Sunday, November 1, 2026 8:10 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club America vs Toluca and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Club America will face Toluca on Saturday, October 31, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.

Paramount+, TUDN USA will carry the Club America vs Toluca game in the United States.

Club America lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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