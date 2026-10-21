How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Bayern Munich vs Arsenal WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 21, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Bayern Munich host Arsenal on Wednesday, October 21 in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League. Bayern enter on a high note after thrashing Leipzig 6-1 on October 17, though the two matches before that were less convincing, a 3-3 draw with Viking on October 13 and a 2-2 stalemate against Augsburg on October 10. That mix of a blowout win and two shared results leaves Bayern looking for a more complete performance as they try to build real momentum heading into this meeting with Arsenal.

Arsenal arrive having won each of their last three matches, starting with a 2-1 victory over Leeds on October 10, followed by a 3-0 win against Lille on October 13, and most recently a tighter 1-0 result at Forest on October 18. Three straight wins, even with a narrowing margin in the last one, give Arsenal a solid run of form to carry into Munich. They will see this trip as a chance to confirm their status as one of the competition’s in-form sides against a Bayern team still searching for consistency.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal record

Bayern Munich and Arsenal have met 10 times, with Bayern winning 4, Arsenal winning 3 and 3 draws between them. The most recent meeting came on November 26, 2025, when Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 3-1. Before that, the sides split a pair of results in 2024, a 1-0 Bayern win on April 17 and a 2-2 draw on April 9, showing how tight this fixture has often been in its more recent chapters.

Match Score Date Competition Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich 3-1 November 26, 2025 UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal 1-0 April 17, 2024 UEFA Champions League Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich 2-2 April 9, 2024 UEFA Champions League Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich 2-1 July 18, 2019 International Champions Cup Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal 1-1 July 19, 2017 International Champions Cup Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich 1-5 March 7, 2017 UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal 5-1 February 15, 2017 UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal 5-1 November 4, 2015 UEFA Champions League Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich 2-0 October 20, 2015 UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal 1-1 March 11, 2014 UEFA Champions League

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2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 2 +7 6 2 Aston Villa 2 +7 6 3 Barcelona 2 +7 6 4 Stuttgart 2 +5 6 5 Liverpool 2 +4 6 6 Sporting 2 +4 6 7 Arsenal 2 +4 6 8 Real Betis 2 +2 6 9 Real Madrid 2 +2 6 10 Dortmund 3 +1 6 11 Bayern Munich 2 +5 4 12 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 +2 4 13 Como 1907 2 +2 3 14 Manchester United 2 +2 3 15 Villarreal 2 +1 3 16 Atletico Madrid 2 +1 3 17 Club Brugge 2 +0 3 18 Manchester City 2 +0 3 19 Lens 2 -1 3 20 AEK Athens 2 -1 3 21 RB Leipzig 2 -2 3 22 Feyenoord 2 -3 3 23 Sabah FK 3 -3 3 24 Bodo Glimt 2 -4 3 25 Fenerbahce 3 -6 2 26 Roma 2 -1 1 27 PSV 2 -1 1 28 Viking 2 -2 1 29 Slavia Praha 3 -3 1 30 Inter Milan 2 -2 0 31 Porto 2 -3 0 32 Napoli 2 -3 0 33 LASK 2 -4 0 34 Lille 2 -4 0 35 Galatasaray 2 -5 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 2 -8 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Fenerbahce vs. Slavia Praha Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM Sabah FK vs. Dortmund Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM PSG vs. Barcelona Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Napoli vs. Bodo Glimt Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. AEK Athens Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. PSV Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Liverpool vs. Villarreal Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Stuttgart vs. Atletico Madrid Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Lille vs. Galatasaray Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Como 1907 vs. Manchester United Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Real Betis vs. Feyenoord Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Sporting vs. LASK Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Club Brugge vs. Lens Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Viking Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

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Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Bayern Munich will face Arsenal on Wednesday, October 21, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Paramount+, TUDN USA will carry the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal game in the United States.

Bayern Munich lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in 10 meetings.

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