How to watch England vs Croatia match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch England vs Croatia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO England vs Croatia WHAT UEFA Nations League WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Thursday, November 12, 2026 WHERE Fubo, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

England hosts Croatia on Thursday, November 12, in the Nations League, arriving on the back of three straight wins. England beat Czechia 3-0 on October 6, following a 7-0 rout of Croatia on October 3 and a 2-0 win over Czechia on September 29. That recent run has England scoring freely and conceding nothing, and this game offers a chance to confirm their dominance over Croatia with another result in Group terms.

Croatia come into the match having lost each of their last three outings. Spain beat them 1-2 on October 6, after England handed them a heavy 0-7 defeat on October 3, and Spain had already beaten them 1-4 on September 29. Those results leave Croatia searching for a response, and a trip to face the team that just beat them so badly adds extra weight to this fixture.

England vs Croatia: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Croatia vs. England 0-7 October 3, 2026 UEFA Nations League England vs. Croatia 4-2 June 17, 2026 FIFA World Cup England vs. Croatia 1-0 June 13, 2021 UEFA European Championship England vs. Croatia 2-1 November 18, 2018 UEFA Nations League Croatia vs. England 0-0 October 12, 2018 UEFA Nations League Croatia vs. England 2-1 July 11, 2018 FIFA World Cup England vs. Croatia 5-1 September 9, 2009 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Croatia vs. England 1-4 September 10, 2008 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers England vs. Croatia 2-3 November 21, 2007 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Croatia vs. England 2-0 October 11, 2006 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts 1 Spain 4 +7 12 2 England 4 +11 9 3 Croatia 4 -10 3 4 Czechia 4 -8 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET) Armenia vs. Cyprus Thursday, November 12, 2026 12:00 PM Turkey vs. Belgium Thursday, November 12, 2026 12:00 PM Montenegro vs. Latvia Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM San Marino vs. Belarus Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Albania vs. Finland Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM England vs. Croatia Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Czechia vs. Spain Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Italy vs. France Thursday, November 12, 2026 2:45 PM Moldova vs. Kazakhstan Friday, November 13, 2026 12:00 PM Andorra vs. Gibraltar Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Liechtenstein vs. Azerbaijan Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Luxembourg vs. Estonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Bulgaria vs. Iceland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Slovakia vs. Faroe Islands Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Slovenia vs. Switzerland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Scotland vs. North Macedonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Serbia vs. Germany Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM Netherlands vs. Greece Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch England vs Croatia and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

England will face Croatia on Thursday, November 12, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

Fubo, ViX will carry the England vs Croatia game in the United States.

England lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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