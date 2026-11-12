How to watch England vs Croatia match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

|WHO
|England vs Croatia
|WHAT
|UEFA Nations League
|WHEN
|2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Thursday, November 12, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
England vs Croatia: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Croatia vs. England
|0-7
|October 3, 2026
|UEFA Nations League
|England vs. Croatia
|4-2
|June 17, 2026
|FIFA World Cup
|England vs. Croatia
|1-0
|June 13, 2021
|UEFA European Championship
|England vs. Croatia
|2-1
|November 18, 2018
|UEFA Nations League
|Croatia vs. England
|0-0
|October 12, 2018
|UEFA Nations League
|Croatia vs. England
|2-1
|July 11, 2018
|FIFA World Cup
|England vs. Croatia
|5-1
|September 9, 2009
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Croatia vs. England
|1-4
|September 10, 2008
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|England vs. Croatia
|2-3
|November 21, 2007
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|Croatia vs. England
|2-0
|October 11, 2006
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 5
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|4
|+7
|12
|2
|England
|4
|+11
|9
|3
|Croatia
|4
|-10
|3
|4
|Czechia
|4
|-8
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Armenia vs. Cyprus
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Turkey vs. Belgium
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Montenegro vs. Latvia
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|2:45 PM
|San Marino vs. Belarus
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Albania vs. Finland
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|2:45 PM
|England vs. Croatia
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Czechia vs. Spain
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Italy vs. France
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Moldova vs. Kazakhstan
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Andorra vs. Gibraltar
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Liechtenstein vs. Azerbaijan
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Luxembourg vs. Estonia
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Bulgaria vs. Iceland
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Slovakia vs. Faroe Islands
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Slovenia vs. Switzerland
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Scotland vs. North Macedonia
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Serbia vs. Germany
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Netherlands vs. Greece
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|2:45 PM
Details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch England vs Croatia and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- England will face Croatia on Thursday, November 12, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.
- Fubo, ViX will carry the England vs Croatia game in the United States.
- England lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.