How to watch Arsenal vs Hull match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

|WHO
|Arsenal vs Hull
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Arsenal vs Hull: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Arsenal vs. Hull
|2-0
|February 11, 2017
|Premier League
|Hull vs. Arsenal
|1-4
|September 17, 2016
|Premier League
|Hull vs. Arsenal
|0-4
|March 8, 2016
|FA Cup
|Arsenal vs. Hull
|0-0
|February 20, 2016
|FA Cup
|Hull vs. Arsenal
|1-3
|May 4, 2015
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Hull
|2-0
|January 4, 2015
|FA Cup
|Arsenal vs. Hull
|2-2
|October 18, 2014
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Hull
|3-2
|May 17, 2014
|FA Cup
|Hull vs. Arsenal
|0-3
|April 20, 2014
|Premier League
|Arsenal vs. Hull
|2-0
|December 4, 2013
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 10
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|9
|+9
|24
|2
|Manchester City
|9
|+10
|21
|3
|Brighton
|9
|+17
|19
|4
|Chelsea
|9
|+4
|16
|5
|Everton
|10
|+2
|16
|6
|Liverpool
|9
|+2
|15
|7
|Brentford
|9
|+7
|14
|8
|Bournemouth
|9
|+1
|12
|9
|Tottenham
|9
|+0
|12
|10
|Aston Villa
|9
|-3
|12
|11
|Hull
|9
|+1
|11
|12
|Leeds
|9
|+1
|11
|13
|Newcastle
|9
|-3
|11
|14
|Ipswich Town
|9
|-4
|11
|15
|Fulham
|9
|-2
|9
|16
|Coventry
|10
|-9
|9
|17
|Manchester United
|9
|-5
|7
|18
|Crystal Palace
|9
|-12
|7
|19
|Nottingham
|9
|-6
|6
|20
|Sunderland
|9
|-10
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Everton vs. Coventry
|Friday, November 6, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Leeds vs. Tottenham
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|7:30 AM
|Fulham vs. Newcastle
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Arsenal vs. Hull
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Nottingham vs. Manchester City
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Sunderland vs. Chelsea
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Brighton vs. Brentford
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|11:30 AM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Arsenal vs Hull and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Arsenal will face Hull on Saturday, November 7, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, NBCSN will carry the Arsenal vs Hull game in the United States.
- Arsenal lead the head-to-head with 8 wins in their last 10 meetings.