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How to watch Arsenal vs Hull match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Declan Rice
© AlamyDeclan Rice
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Hull on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Arsenal vs Hull
WHAT Premier League
WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Arsenal host Hull on Saturday, November 7 off the back of a strong run of form. They beat Slavia 2-1 on November 4, followed a narrow 1-0 win over Liverpool on November 1, and before that they drew 1-1 with Fleetwood on October 27. That stretch shows a team capable of grinding out results against tough opposition, and the home win over Liverpool in particular will give Arsenal confidence heading into this one. With momentum on their side, Arsenal will look to build on their recent wins and keep the pressure on at the top of the table.
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Hull come into this match having struggled to find consistency in recent weeks. They drew 2-2 with Ipswich on October 31, played out a 1-1 draw with Brentford on October 25, and lost 0-1 to Fulham on October 17. Three games without a win leaves Hull searching for answers, and a trip to Arsenal presents a difficult opportunity to turn things around. This match means a chance for Hull to prove they can compete against one of the league’s stronger sides.

Arsenal vs Hull: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Arsenal vs. Hull 2-0 February 11, 2017 Premier League
Hull vs. Arsenal 1-4 September 17, 2016 Premier League
Hull vs. Arsenal 0-4 March 8, 2016 FA Cup
Arsenal vs. Hull 0-0 February 20, 2016 FA Cup
Hull vs. Arsenal 1-3 May 4, 2015 Premier League
Arsenal vs. Hull 2-0 January 4, 2015 FA Cup
Arsenal vs. Hull 2-2 October 18, 2014 Premier League
Arsenal vs. Hull 3-2 May 17, 2014 FA Cup
Hull vs. Arsenal 0-3 April 20, 2014 Premier League
Arsenal vs. Hull 2-0 December 4, 2013 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 10

# Team P GD Pts
1 Arsenal 9 +9 24
2 Manchester City 9 +10 21
3 Brighton 9 +17 19
4 Chelsea 9 +4 16
5 Everton 10 +2 16
6 Liverpool 9 +2 15
7 Brentford 9 +7 14
8 Bournemouth 9 +1 12
9 Tottenham 9 +0 12
10 Aston Villa 9 -3 12
11 Hull 9 +1 11
12 Leeds 9 +1 11
13 Newcastle 9 -3 11
14 Ipswich Town 9 -4 11
15 Fulham 9 -2 9
16 Coventry 10 -9 9
17 Manchester United 9 -5 7
18 Crystal Palace 9 -12 7
19 Nottingham 9 -6 6
20 Sunderland 9 -10 5
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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Everton vs. Coventry Friday, November 6, 2026 3:00 PM
Leeds vs. Tottenham Saturday, November 7, 2026 7:30 AM
Fulham vs. Newcastle Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:00 AM
Arsenal vs. Hull Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:00 AM
Nottingham vs. Manchester City Saturday, November 7, 2026 12:30 PM
Sunderland vs. Chelsea Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Brighton vs. Brentford Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa Sunday, November 8, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Arsenal vs Hull and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Arsenal will face Hull on Saturday, November 7, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
  • Fubo, NBCSN will carry the Arsenal vs Hull game in the United States.
  • Arsenal lead the head-to-head with 8 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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