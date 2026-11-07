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Arsenal vs Hull: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Declan Rice of Arsenal
© AlamyDeclan Rice of Arsenal
Arsenal host Hull with the gap between the two clubs on full display before a ball is even kicked, and the team sheets only confirm it.
Arsenal arrive on the back of three straight wins, beating Liverpool 1-0 on November 1 after a 2-0 win over Everton on October 24 and a 1-0 result against Nottingham on October 18. The clean sheets have piled up alongside the goals, and Mikel Arteta’s side look settled and confident. A fourth consecutive win would stretch that run and keep the pressure on anyone chasing them at the top.
Hull come into this one without a win in their last three outings, drawing 2-2 with Ipswich Town on October 31 and 1-1 with Brentford on October 25 after a 0-1 loss to Fulham on October 17. The draws at least show some resistance, but Sergej Jakirović’s side have not found a way to close games out. Three points at the Emirates would be a major statement, but even a point would count as a solid return against this opponent.
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Arsenal projected lineup

Arteta sets Arsenal up in a 4-2-3-1 with David Raya behind a back four of Jurriën Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães and Riccardo Calafiori. Declan Rice and Bruno Guimarães sit in front of them, giving the team control in midfield, while Martín Odegaard operates just ahead in support of Kai Havertz up top. Noni Madueke and Christos Tzolis provide width and pace on the flanks. The absences of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are notable, along with Louie Copley and Max Dowman also out, but the depth on show suggests Arsenal are well equipped to cope.
Arsenal projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): David Raya, Jurriën Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Martín Odegaard, Bruno Guimarães, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis. Coach: Mikel Arteta.

Hull projected lineup

Jakirović goes with a defensive 5-4-1 shape, built around a back five of Lewie Coyle, Semi Ajayi, John Egan, Nobel Mendy and Ryan Giles protecting goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. Mohamed Belloumi, Tim Iroegbunam, Regan Slater and Elliot Stroud make up a packed midfield four tasked with limiting the space Arsenal’s attackers can work in. Oli McBurnie leads the line alone, relying on quick counters to create any threat. Hull are missing a long list of players including Matthew Targett, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Jack Butland, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Ilyas Ansah, Darko Gyabi and Sorba Thomas, which explains the cautious setup and the emphasis on numbers behind the ball.
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Hull projected starting XI (5-4-1): Konstantinos Tzolakis, Lewie Coyle, Semi Ajayi, John Egan, Nobel Mendy, Ryan Giles, Mohamed Belloumi, Tim Iroegbunam, Regan Slater, Elliot Stroud, Oli McBurnie. Coach: Sergej Jakirović.
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