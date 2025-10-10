Trending topics:
Argentina vs Puerto Rico officially rescheduled: Date and venue confirmed for Messi’s match in the US

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi will play two friendlies with Argentina on US soil.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi will play two friendlies with Argentina on US soil.

The October international break sees Argentina playing two friendly matches on U.S. soil. The first is scheduled for this Friday against Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, while the second was originally set to take place Monday at Soldier Field in Chicago, against Puerto Rico. However, that plan has now changed due to last-minute adjustments.

Ongoing social unrest in certain U.S. cities prompted organizers to move the match out of Chicago. As previously speculated, the game will now also be played in Miami, but not at Hard Rock Stadium. Instead, it will take place at Chase Stadium, the home of Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

The stadium change wasn’t the only modification to the event. The date has also been moved, with the Argentina vs Puerto Rico match now scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, instead of Monday. However, the kickoff time has yet to be confirmed.

These adjustments give Lionel Scaloni more time to work with the squad and, more importantly, extend the rest period for his players. That could be crucial in the context of long transatlantic travel during the season and increasingly packed schedules.

Tweet placeholder

* Developing story

