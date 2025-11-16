Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers
How to watch Albania vs England match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Albania vs England on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Albania vs England
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Sunday, November 16, 2025
WHERE ViX and Fubo
Match Overview

With the standings in Group K already sorted—England cruising to first place and Albania punching its ticket to the playoff round—their closing matchup arrives without the usual tension but still with plenty to gain. England enters this one looking to sharpen its form ahead of a World Cup campaign.

Meanwhile, Albania aims to fine-tune its approach before stepping into win-or-go-home territory. It may not be a battle for position, but it’s an ideal tune-up for two squads with major goals on the horizon, so make sure you don’t miss the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Albania vs England and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
