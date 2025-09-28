How to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Barcelona vs Real Sociedad WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, September 28, 2025

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona have a golden chance to seize control of the La Liga race this weekend when they welcome Real Sociedad at home. Atletico Madrid’s explosive 5-2 triumph over Real Madrid cracked the title race wide open, and now the Catalan club can move into the driver’s seat with a win.

Their opponent hasn’t found much traction early on, managing just five points through six games before notching their first victory of the campaign last week. With the visitors still searching for consistency, the stage is set for Barcelona to deliver a statement performance and climb to the top of the table.

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement