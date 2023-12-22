Here are all of the details of where you can watch Man City vs Fluminense on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Man City vs Fluminense WHAT FIFA Club World Cup Final WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Friday, December 22, 2023 WHERE FIFA+ STREAM WATCH NOW

With FIFA+ , you can watch Man City vs Fluminense and tons more soccer content.

FIFA+ is the official streaming platform of FIFA, the world governing body for soccer. The service shows select live matches, as well as original soccer documentaries and archived matches from the FIFA World Cup and more. Competitions currently on the service include select friendlies, qualifiers, the new African Football League, 2023 Club World Cup, men’s and women’s club matches from New Zealand, and more.

The FIFA+ is also free to stream! You can access FIFA+ on desktop or mobile on Android and iOS, and select smart TVs via the FIFA+ App.

Photo credit: Imago