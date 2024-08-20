Paramount+ has unveiled a special offer that makes it the most affordable it has ever been, but it is only with the annual plan.

Paramount+ has slashed its annual price down to $29.99 for those who sign up before Sep. 22. In other words, for the next month, the annual plan for CBS’s streaming service is 50% off. That comes out to $2.50 per month for the entire year. When compared to the monthly option of $7.99, it is no secret that any soccer fan should consider this plan. Additionally, new subscribers can take advantage of the Paramount+ free trial just to make sure the content is right for them.

The timing is perfect as the European soccer season gets into full swing. However, you must go through the special offer link. Those going through the Paramount+ app on their smart device or the Paramount+ website will be redirected to the $59.99 option.

This deal does not just apply to the Essential Plan from Paramount+, either. Consumers can get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for half off the annual plan for a limited time. Traditionally, that offering is $119.99. However, it is currently available for $59.99.

Subscribe to Paramount+ annual plan special offer now

The following steps will direct you to the $29.99 plan. You can take advantage of these savings if you are a new or existing subscriber to Paramount+.

Visit the Paramount+ website. Hit ‘Get Started,’ and select the Essential Plan or the SHOWTIME plan. From there, you can create an account. Existing customers can sign into their account to link the savings. Then, you are set. You can enjoy all the content Paramount+ has to offer.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Perfect timing to sign up for Paramount+

Regardless of the time of year, the savings with this Paramount+ special offer on the annual plan are worth it. Yet, considering the quality of soccer coming to the platform over the next couple of months, any soccer fan would be silly not to take advantage. CBS recently debuted EFL competitions on its paid streaming platform. The new deal between the English Football League and CBS means games in the Championship, League One and League Two are available on Paramount+. Moreover, we have already seen games in the EFL Cup, or Carabao Cup, on the service.

Fans will also be familiar with the UEFA Champions League and Serie A, two properties that have been on Paramount+ for several years. Serie A is now in full swing, and the new-look UEFA Champions League is just around the corner. Featuring the best teams from across Europe, Paramount+ has coverage of every game in the competition for the 2024/25 season. Subscribers to the annual plan will thus unlock each game in the competition this season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO