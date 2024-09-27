This weekend’s slate of Premier League games may not have the top-of-the-table clash that fans watched last weekend. That drama at the Etihad was great for fans, and they will hope to see more of the same with several great games on the schedule this weekend. The most enticing of those is likely Manchester United’s game against Tottenham Hotspur. United has been struggling to find consistent form across all competitions. Likewise, Tottenham has been up and down this campaign. Both sides are in the middle of the table with two wins, two losses and a draw. If either is going to re-enter the race toward the top, this is a pivotal game on Sunday.

Other fans would have their eye on the opening game of the weekend. Newcastle is hosting Manchester City in a fixture with early title implications. Newcastle, despite struggling last season, is back in the top-four mix. However, a loss last weekend against Fulham crushed the momentum it formed. Hosting Manchester City at a boisterous St. James’ Park could be just the fixture to get things back on track.

Crystal Palace and Everton face one another in search of their first wins of the season. Sean Dyche may be on the hot seat at Goodison Park as the Toffees are desperate for results. The possibility of a new owner could be salvation for Everton, but the immediate issue is staying in the Premier League. Crystal Palace has been off to a sluggish start in Oliver Glasner’s first full season, but this is certainly a winnable game.

NBC coverage

After spending the previous weekend in Chicago, the NBC crew returns to their home base for matchweek six in the Premier League. Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Stephen Warnock are in the studio to cover the English top flight on Saturday and Sunday. Then, on Monday, Paul Burmeister hosts alongside Warnock and Danny Higginbotham.

Even though the games spread out over three days, the 10 a.m. kickoff window on Saturday is busy. There are five games available for fans. Therefore, it is a great chance to take advantage of GOAL RUSH, which is exclusively available on Peacock. This program focuses on one game, but it will show the major moments as they happen from simultaneous kickoffs.

Fans can also watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend. The game available in higher resolution is the Wolves-Liverpool game on Saturday. This will require specific hardware and subscriptions to watch in 4K.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchweek 6

Saturday, Sep. 28

7:30 a.m. — Newcastle vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Jon Champion and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Brentford vs. West Ham United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Andy Bishop and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium — Guy Havord and Lee Hendrie.

10 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Leicester City. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Everton vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Iain Dowie.

10 a.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Rob Jones and Dave Edwards.

12:30 p.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Jim Beglin.

Sunday, Sep. 29

9 a.m. — Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Daniel Mann and Matt Holland.

11:30 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin.

Monday, Sep. 30

3 p.m. — Bournemouth vs. Southampton. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Martin Tyler and Scott Minto.

